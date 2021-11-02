ZIMRA: VAT payments deadline is the 25th of November

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has said in a circular that registered VAT operators in categories B (returns and tax due are submitted/paid bi-monthly) and C (returns and tax due are submitted /paid monthly) should submit payments by the 25th of November 2021.

PUBLIC NOTICE:



RETURNS AND PAYMENT OF VAT FOR CLIENTS IN VAT CATEGORIES B & C DUE DATE 25 NOVEMBER 2021



The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) reminds VAT registered operators in Categories B and C that returns and payments are due by the 25th of November 2021.



SUBMISSION OF VAT RETURNS



Registered operators are urged to take note of the following issues:



 VAT returns should be completed in full and submitted online, through the ZIMRA e-services platform (http://www.efiling.zimra.co.zw)



 Input Tax schedules should be attached to all the VAT returns



 Value Added Withholding Tax Certificates Schedules should be attached to VAT Returns in support of the credit for VAT withheld by appointed Agents



FOREX PAYMENTS



All VAT registered operators should fiscalise and interface through multi-currency devices to ZIMRA systems. Please note that all VAT Registered operators whose transactions result in them receiving foreign

currency, should ensure that VAT is accounted for in foreign currency.

Therefore, VAT returns for foreign currency remittances should be accompanied by the following separate schedules:



a) Input tax for transactions done in foreign currency



b) Input Tax for transaction done in RTGS Dollar and



c) VAT Withholding Tax



OUTSTANDING RETURNS



All taxpayers are reminded to submit all outstanding returns which include:

a) Employees’ Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [P2 Remittance Advice Form]



b) Withholding Taxes /Royalties Returns – [REV5 Form]



c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [REV5B Form]



d) Income Tax returns (ITF12C PAYMENTS)



All payments for all taxes should be remitted on time through banks. Refer to the following link on ZIMRA

website for ZIMRA Bank Accounts https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/203