ZIMRA: VAT payments deadline is the 25th of November

ZIMRA Payments office VAT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has said in a circular that registered VAT operators in categories B (returns and tax due are submitted/paid bi-monthly) and C (returns and tax due are submitted /paid monthly) should submit payments by the 25th of November 2021.

The full statement by ZIMRA on VAT reads as follows:

SUBMISSION OF VAT RETURNS


Registered operators are urged to take note of the following issues:


 VAT returns should be completed in full and submitted online, through the ZIMRA e-services platform (http://www.efiling.zimra.co.zw)


 Input Tax schedules should be attached to all the VAT returns


 Value Added Withholding Tax Certificates Schedules should be attached to VAT Returns in support of the credit for VAT withheld by appointed Agents


FOREX PAYMENTS


All VAT registered operators should fiscalise and interface through multi-currency devices to ZIMRA systems. Please note that all VAT Registered operators whose transactions result in them receiving foreign
currency, should ensure that VAT is accounted for in foreign currency.

Therefore, VAT returns for foreign currency remittances should be accompanied by the following separate schedules:


a) Input tax for transactions done in foreign currency


b) Input Tax for transaction done in RTGS Dollar and


c) VAT Withholding Tax


OUTSTANDING RETURNS


All taxpayers are reminded to submit all outstanding returns which include:
a) Employees’ Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [P2 Remittance Advice Form]


b) Withholding Taxes /Royalties Returns – [REV5 Form]


c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [REV5B Form]


d) Income Tax returns (ITF12C PAYMENTS)


All payments for all taxes should be remitted on time through banks. Refer to the following link on ZIMRA
website for ZIMRA Bank Accounts https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/203

Please Note: All returns should be submitted online through e-services. Failed online returns submission should be scanned and emailed to the applicable/relevant email address selected from the list below:

Contact details

StationTax HeadE-Mail Address
LCOVATVATLCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
MCOVATVATMCOreturn@zimra.co.zv
SCOVAT/ATSCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
BulawayoAll Tax Headsmhlahlandlelareturn@zimra.co.zw
Victoria FallsAll Tax Headsvicfallsreturn@zimra.co.zw
HwangeAll Tax Headshwangereturn@zimra.co.zw
GwandaAll Tax Headsgwandareturn@zimra.co.zw
BeitbridgeAll Tax Headsbeitbridgereturn@zimra.co.zw
MasvingoAll Tax Headsmasvingoreturn@zimra.co.zw
MutareAll Tax Headsmutarereturn@zimra.co.zw
GweruAll Tax Headsgwerureturn@zimra.co.zw
ChiredziAll Tax Headschiredzireturn@zimra.co.zw.
ZvishavaneAll Tax Headszvishavanereturn@zimra.co.zw
ChipingeAll Tax Headschipingereturn@zimra.co.zw
RusapeAll Tax Headsrusapereturn@zimra.co.zw
KwekweAll Tax Headskwekwereturn@zimra.co.zw
KadomaAll Tax Headskadomareturn@zimra.co.zw
ChinhoyiAll Tax Headschinhoyireturn@zimra.co.zw
KaribaAll Tax Headskaribareturn@zimra.co.zw
MaronderaAll Tax Headsmaronderareturn@zimra.co.zw
BinduraAll Tax Headsbindurareturn@zimra.co.zw
Public-Notice-110-of-2021-VAT-due-November-2021Download

