ZOL internet package prices are going up in December

It was just September when ZOL announced a price adjustment for internet packages in local currency (ZWL$). That increase came after a very marginal uptick in local currency prices in July. ZOL has announced that as we enter December 2021 its customers should brace for yet another local currency price increase.
“This serves to notify all our valued customers of a price adjustment on our packages. The adjustment is effective 1 December 2021.”ZOL ZImbabwe
New ZOL internet package prices
|Package Name
|Data
|USD
|Old Price ZWL$
|New Price
|Home
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|15
|1,299
|1,585
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|40
|3,440
|4,228
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
|48
|4,151
|5,037
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|54
|4,626
|5,708
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
|65
|5,575
6,870
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB (Pay As You Go)
|122
|10,556
|12,895
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
|144
|12,454
|15,220
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB (Pay As You Go)
|137
|11,861
|14,480
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|205
|17,673
|21,668
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|273
|23,603
|28,855
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|399
|34,396
|42,173
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|466
|40,208
|49,255
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|164
|14,150
|17,334
|VSAT Bronze
|20GB (Pay As You Go)
|199
|17,205
|21,034
|VSAT Silver
|30GB (Pay As You Go)
|248
|21,398
|26,213
|VSAT Gold
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|397
|34,278
|41,962
|Office
|VSAT Business Plus
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|606
|52,306
|64,052
|VSAT Platinum
|Unlimited
|1,051
|90,735
|111,087
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|241
|20,756
|25,473
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|378
|32,617
|39,953
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|680
|58,711
|71,874
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|996
|85,991
|105,274
Top-ups
|Data
|Validity
|USD
|Old Price ZWL$
|New Price ZWL$
|WiBroniks
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|4
|347
|423
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|7
|593
|740
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|19
|1,650
|2,008
|10GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|26
|2,254
|2,748
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|33
|2,847
|3,488
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|37
|3,202
|3,911
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|45
|3,914
|4,756
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|55
|4,750
|5,813
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|82
|7,116
|8,667
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|110
|9,489
|11,627
3 thoughts on “ZOL internet package prices are going up in December”
Is there anything in Zimbabwe that’s ever come DOWN in price? Not surprising or unexpected when the same incompetent lot are STILL in power, really…
Waiting for Starlink to crush these suckers. Zol has always been ridiculous
Waiting for Starlink to crush these suckers. Zol has been ridiculous