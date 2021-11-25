ZOL internet package prices are going up in December

It was just September when ZOL announced a price adjustment for internet packages in local currency (ZWL$). That increase came after a very marginal uptick in local currency prices in July. ZOL has announced that as we enter December 2021 its customers should brace for yet another local currency price increase.

“This serves to notify all our valued customers of a price adjustment on our packages. The adjustment is effective 1 December 2021.” ZOL ZImbabwe

New ZOL internet package prices

Package Name Data USD Old Price ZWL$ New Price Home Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) 15 1,299 1,585 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) 40 3,440 4,228 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) 48 4,151 5,037 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) 54 4,626 5,708 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) 65 5,575

6,870 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) 122 10,556 12,895 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) 144 12,454 15,220 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) 137 11,861 14,480 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 205 17,673 21,668 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 273 23,603 28,855 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 399 34,396 42,173 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 466 40,208 49,255 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 164 14,150 17,334 VSAT Bronze 20GB (Pay As You Go) 199 17,205 21,034 VSAT Silver 30GB (Pay As You Go) 248 21,398 26,213 VSAT Gold 40GB (Pay As You Go) 397 34,278 41,962 Office VSAT Business Plus 50GB (Pay As You Go) 606 52,306 64,052 VSAT Platinum Unlimited 1,051 90,735 111,087 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 241 20,756 25,473 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 378 32,617 39,953 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 680 58,711 71,874 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 996 85,991 105,274

Top-ups

Data Validity USD Old Price ZWL$ New Price ZWL$ WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 4 347 423 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 7 593 740 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 19 1,650 2,008 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 26 2,254 2,748 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 33 2,847 3,488 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 37 3,202 3,911 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 45 3,914 4,756 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 55 4,750 5,813 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 82 7,116 8,667 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 110 9,489 11,627

