2021 the year of Statutory Instruments, smartphone tax, USD discounts & ZSE trading

Posted on by Staff Writer
Informal Market in Harare, prices, 2021

As 2021 draws to a close we talked about the craziest things that happened over the year, like SI 127, SI 89, the US$50 smartphone tax, data prices and more.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp.

You should subscribe to Tisu Vanhu Vacho on your favourite podcast platform

