Access Forex launches remittance USSD for Zimbos in SA amid lockdown fears

Local remittance service, Access Forex has announced that it has launched a USSD for Zimbabweans living in South Africa to be able to send money over the Christmas period. The move was motivated by the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus Pandemic which many fear could see the return of harsher lockdown measures.

“Using *134*3042#, it is now possible to send money to Zimbabwe from a cellphone. All you need is a South African line and network. The USSD uses zero data.” Access Forex

Access Forex says Zimbabweans in South Africa can register, select beneficiaries, and initiate the transaction all without leaving their home or place of work via the USSD. For those without bank accounts yet, the USSD allows them to complete the transaction by paying in the cash amount at any PEP, Shoprite, Game, USave, House & Home, Ackermans, Checkers, PicknPay, SPAR, Boxers or Makro.

The USSD makes remittance completely paperless and works with any type of handset to avoid queues and paperwork normally associated with cash pay-ins. The system will generate a code known as an SCode, and customers can simply proceed with this to any of the partner stores, submit the SCode to a teller there, together with the cash amount and your receiver gets their money in Zimbabwe, instantly.

The head of sales & marketing for Access Forex, Shingai J. Koti, explained that the technological addition from the company is geared towards enhancing customers’ experience and ease of remittance transactions under the stable of Access Forex. She further added that the company will constantly look for ways in delighting its customers both in the diaspora and at home.

