Bundle price hikes are MNO’s “Christmas box”, as Econet announces tariff review

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has followed NetOne in a data bundle price hike that will affect its customers starting from December 8th 2021.

Dear Customers,



Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Wednesday 8 December 2021.



Visit https://t.co/EnQ6dfMmcm for more information. pic.twitter.com/xJO1eHy6TY — Econet Wireless (@econetzimbabwe) December 6, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Dear Customers,

Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Wednesday 8 December 2021.

To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#

To access SMS bundles dial *140#

Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.

*All other prices remain unchanged. Econet (Twitter)

You should also read