Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has followed NetOne in a data bundle price hike that will affect its customers starting from December 8th 2021.
Dear Customers,— Econet Wireless (@econetzimbabwe) December 6, 2021
Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Wednesday 8 December 2021.
Visit https://t.co/EnQ6dfMmcm for more information. pic.twitter.com/xJO1eHy6TY
PUBLIC NOTICEEconet (Twitter)
To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#
To access SMS bundles dial *140#
Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.
*All other prices remain unchanged.
5 thoughts on “Bundle price hikes are MNO’s “Christmas box”, as Econet announces tariff review”
We must protest against price hikes like these.
Tells you everything that is wrong with MNO set-up in Zim. Instead of competing, the MNOs are now a cartel that cooperates to fleece clients!
They are actually good at price hikes theses days while the service keeps detirorating
l got this one Dear Customer. Kindly take note of our new Voice, Data & SMS promotional bundle prices effective 08 Dec 2021
This killed me, “All other prices remain unchanged”, api nhy Econet 😂😂😂