Bundle price hikes are MNO’s “Christmas box”, as Econet announces tariff review

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has followed NetOne in a data bundle price hike that will affect its customers starting from December 8th 2021.

PUBLIC NOTICE
Dear Customers,
Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Wednesday 8 December 2021.
To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#
To access SMS bundles dial *140#
Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.
*All other prices remain unchanged.

Econet (Twitter)

5 thoughts on “Bundle price hikes are MNO’s “Christmas box”, as Econet announces tariff review

  2. Tells you everything that is wrong with MNO set-up in Zim. Instead of competing, the MNOs are now a cartel that cooperates to fleece clients!

    Reply

  4. l got this one Dear Customer. Kindly take note of our new Voice, Data & SMS promotional bundle prices effective 08 Dec 2021

    Reply

