Cassava Technologies signs deal with Japanese firm to further Africa Data Centres

Cassava Technologies has today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui), one of Japan’s largest global conglomerates. Cassava Technologies and Mitsui share the common vision of facilitating digital transformation across Africa. The partnership will bring together the technology, expertise and networks of both organizations to accelerate that vision.

“This MOU accelerates our shared objectives to foster digital transformation across the African continent. The partnership with Mitsui allows Cassava Technologies to access Mitsui’s deep global experience in developing digital infrastructure. With Mitsui’s global network and experience, paired with our local market knowledge across Africa, we will work together to accelerate innovation and expand access to digital services for enterprises and consumers.“ Hardy Pemhiwa, President & CEO of Cassava Technologies

Mitsui & Co.,Ltd. was established in 1947 and has 130 offices in 63 countries. Utilizing its global operating locations, network and information resources, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in the following fields:

Mineral & Metal Resources,

Energy, Infrastructure Projects,

Mobility, Chemicals,

Iron & Steel Products,

Food & Retail Management,

Wellness,

IT & Communication Business,

Corporate Development Business.

Mitsui will assist Cassava Technologies by providing access to Mitsui’s global network, advanced technologies and helping to identify potential sources of financing to support future growth and investment. The parties will collaborate in the development of digital infrastructure across Africa with a particular focus on data centres.

