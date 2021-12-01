Cassava Technologies’ solar subsidiary to power Africa Data Centres’ SA facilities

Africa Data Centres has appointed Distributed Power Technologies (formerly Distributed Power Africa DPA) to provide renewable solar energy and storage solutions for its data centres across South Africa. The partnership will begin with the deployment of renewable energy generation facilities to meet the more than 10 MW power requirements at Africa Data Centres’ Cape Town facility.

Africa Data Centres is the continent’s largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities, and they are continually expanding across the region through the construction of new facilities and the extension of existing ones. The new builds and extensions are in line with Africa Data Centres’ commitment to sustainable, low-impact data centres.

“Our existing data centres are being upgraded to accelerate the deployment of green technologies, within our commitment towards carbon neutrality. We are looking at making all our data centres sustainable to allow for greater efficiency and a greener environment.” Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres



DPT is already operating solar PV systems for Africa Data Centres in the region, namely the 1.1 MW East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi solution and is in the process of completing a 1.2 MW rooftop installation at the Midrand campus.

“We continue to build for Africa’s unique energy needs and to support the continent’s digital transformation. We understand the power needs of data centres and have designed our data centre solutions as hybrid solutions to improve energy resilience” Norman Moyo, DPT CEO

Distributed Power Technologies provides tailored renewable energy solutions at zero upfront investment and on power purchase and power lease agreement to Commercial & Industrial users across Africa. The company guarantees its customers zero technical risk, by employing the best technologies available. DPT takes full responsibility for funding, engineering, procurement, installation, monitoring, maintenance, warranties, and insurance.

