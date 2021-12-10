Check out Afrotopia, a Harare-based co-working space for creatives

Enthuse Afrika is a collective of digital communications collective that has a slew of services from video production all the way to web designing. The group comprises young writers, journalists, videographers and content creators who use the internet to tell stories about African experiences, brands and people through publications, digital skills training, consultancy and collaborations. In line with its mandate of exploring the depths of African media creation, Enthuse Afrika has set up a co-working space at Construction House, 1st Floor (101 L. Takawira Avenue) called Afrotopia.

The space accommodates all nature of creatives as well as programmers and startups. We recently went to Afrotopia to see it for ourselves and for as little as US$2.00 a day anyone can enjoy a pleasant work environment, and an internet connection to realise their content goals.

You can check out our tour of the premises with the link below:

You can contact Enthuse Africa on WhatsApp with the link here:

