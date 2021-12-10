Techzim

EcoCash services have been up and down all morning

Posted on by Staff Writer
phones with ecocash accounts, customer account details update

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money operator EcoCash has been experiencing some difficulties with its services this morning. From what we have seen on social media, EcoCash customers have been facing difficulties with getting into the *151# USSD, making payments and other transactions.

EcoCash has released a statement about the service disruption:

CUSTOMER NOTICE

Dear Valued Customer
Please be advised you may experience intermittent service disruption in trying to transact on EcoCash.
We are working to regain normal service and we will advise you once the system is fully operational.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

EcoCash Zimbabwe
EcoCash Statement on Service DisruptionDownload

Update

EcoCash Zimbabwe has announced that mobile money services have been restored

Dear Valued Customer


We are happy to advise that all services are fully restored and are working normally. You can do your Bank to Wallet, Pay ZESA, Pay Merchant, Send Money, buy Airtime and Pay your bills smoothly with EcoCash.


Thank you for your patience and we again apologise for all inconveniences caused.

Restoration of EcoCash’s mobile money services statementDownload

