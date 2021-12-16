Entrepreneurs! Applications for the Africa Blockchain Incubation Program are open!

The Africa Blockchain Incubation Program is focused on grooming African Blockchain StartUps, to spark creativity and ideas implementation around Distributed Ledger Technologies, insufficiently present in the Local Innovation and Entrepreneurship Landscape of Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Qualified candidates will be nurtured through a structured 4-Month course of Workshops, Training, Development, Mentor Sessions and Community Events, through facilitating connections with Investors and leading Blockchain Experts.

The Blockchain Incubator Stream offers a robust set of resources for new founders to use to launch and scale a Startup which includes:

Platform Support , Product development support from leading blockchain platform providers.

, Product development support from leading blockchain platform providers. Access to Economists , Marketplace and incentive design advice from world-leading economists.

, Marketplace and incentive design advice from world-leading economists. Business Support , Business development support from top-ranked Experts at the African Leadership University.

, Business development support from top-ranked Experts at the African Leadership University. Business Guidance and Investor Access , Meetings with a group of highly successful entrepreneurs and investors with expertise in scaling high-tech startups.

, Meetings with a group of highly successful entrepreneurs and investors with expertise in scaling high-tech startups. Demo Day, The program concludes with a Demo Day providing startups the opportunity to pitch their business to investors, experts, and the Blockchain community.

Admission Criteria

The Africa Blockchain Incubation Program is looking for ambitious individuals that are forward-thinking, innovative, and ready to take up challenges in creating the next Big Thing. These individuals must be dedicated and committed to the project, hardworking, and with strong backgrounds in computer science (with expertise in languages such as C++, Javascript, Python, and Solidity is an asset), mathematics, statistics, business/entrepreneurship, economics, cryptography, blockchain, and any other related fields.

More specifically:

Citizen of Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Priorities are given to Female Applications.

Must be between 20 – 35 years of age.

Strong business case and market potential.

Both idea stage and early-stage (1 year) companies are encouraged to apply.

Interested parties can apply with the link here, deadline for application is the 31st of January 2022

