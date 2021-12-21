Internet penetration, active mobile subscriptions & more from the POTRAZ Q3 2021 Report

The Postal and Telecommunications regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), today released the sector performance report for Q3 2021. Here are the highlights from the report:

Active fixed telephone lines declined by 0.4% to reach 244,316 in the third quarter of 2021 from 245,322 recorded in the second quarter of 2021; the fixed tele-density declined by 0.1% to reach 1.6% from 1.7% recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Active mobile telephone subscriptions increased by 3.4% to record 13.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, from 13.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021; the mobile penetration rateincreased by 2.2% to reach 93.5% from 91.3% recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

The total number of active Internet and data subscriptions increased by 1.2% to reach 9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from 9.2 million recorded in the previous quarter; the Internet penetration rate increased by 0.3% to reach 62.6% from 62.3% recorded in the previous quarter.

Fixed telephone voice traffic declined by 1.2% to record 87.1 million minutes in the third quarter of 2021, from 88.2 million minutes recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Total mobile voice traffic increased by 19.3% to record 2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from 1.8 billion minutes recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Mobile Internet and data traffic increased by 10.4% to record 25,882TB in the third quarter of 2021 from 23,436TB in the second quarter of 2021.

Used international incoming bandwidth capacity also increased by 4.1% to record 188,768Mbps in the third quarter of 2021 from 181,309Mbps recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Total postal and courier volumes increased by 25.9% to record 732,303 items in the third quarter of 2021 from 581,450 items recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Total mobile operator revenues grew by 15.8% to record ZWL19.5 billion from ZWL16.9 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021; On the other hand, operating costs grew by 40.9% to record ZWL12.5 billion from ZWL8.8 billion.

Revenue generated by the fixed telephone network grew by 25.2% to record ZWL2.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from ZWL1.8 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021; operating costs increased by 13.2% to record ZWL2.1 billion from ZWL1.8 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

IAP revenues grew by 21.7% to record ZWL7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from ZWL6 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021; meanwhile, total operating costs for IAPs grew by 54.1% to record ZWL5.1 billion from ZWL3.3 billion.

Total revenue generated by the postal and courier sector increased by 31.7% to record ZWL454.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 from ZWL344.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021; operating costs increased by 8.5% to record ZWL366.3 million from ZWL337.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021

You can download the full POTRAZ Q3 2021 report with the link below:

