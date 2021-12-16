Local startup teaches kids programming and entrepreneurship

The Zimbabwean education system is not what it should be. We still focus on agriculture, which is understandable as agriculture is one of our most important industries. However, we are a bit short sighted in not drilling programming and entrepreneurship into our children. Luckily, many startups have taken on this role. Like the one we have today.

Teach Me Too brings future vocation skills for your kids through its Sustainable Digital Innovation Summer Camp Harare, 16 December 2021; Looking for a cool and instructive summer camp for your children? Teach Me Too brings an exciting ‘Summer Boot Camp’ with exciting classes for knowledge and skill development for children ranging from algorithms, coding, the world of science and most important today, the art of entrepreneurship. Each session provides key understanding of the subject to hone the child with extra skills desired for future vocation. In Algorithms & Programming students will develop programming and debugging skills on a computer platform. The block-based format of these puzzles helps students learn about sequence and concepts, without having to worry about perfecting syntax. The Science session will focus on Sustainability, Green future & upcycling, Fundamentals of electrical components and, Art & Craft Ignition & Enhancement, Financial Statements (P&L statements), Presentation Skills and most interesting a Real Life Market Experience (Product Sales Skills). Taught by subject specialist Ms Ruramai Nhapata, the boot camp comes with competitive pricing – these packages allow students to not only rejuvenate during school holidays but also learn and experience first-hand aptitude from industry experts. Targeted for children of age group 5-18 years the sessions are available between Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 12pm. To book, fill out this form, or Call / WhatsApp Ms. Ruramai Nhapata on: +263 788 669 318 / +27 734 57 0068 or Email: innovationcamp@teachmetoocode.com About Teach Me Too Teach Me Too Code is an innovation initiative that focuses on coaching young girls but not limited to them (ECD-B to A-Level) in STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Maths through hybrid programming, entrepreneurship & multimedia camps. Founded by Ruramai Nhapata an industry insider, the initiative was started to promote skill development and entrepreneurial acumen to empower the youth of today for a brighter future tomorrow. The programme is in line with UNESCO’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 on Education agenda which aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030. Also, in line with Zimbabwean government’s Vision 2030 of transforming the country’s economy into an upper-middle income, the initiative supports this by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the youth. Teach Me Too Innovation is a partner of Tech Hub Harare that incubates, mentors, trains and assists startups to get investor funding.

Kudakwashe with his JavaScript presentation

The camp has been running for weeks and places are available at $25 for next week, 20th-23rd of December. It will be the last weeklong session of 2021 and students can attend in person or virtually. Weekend classes will be available in January 2022 going forwards. Pricing for those to be advised but feel free to contact the Teach Me Too team to inquire. The weeklong sessions will be available during all school holidays.

Why Teach Me Too?

Teach Me Too places a focus on teaching entrepreneurial skills and so as the students dabble with code and algorithms for example, they are taught how to think along the lines of building a business. So as they work on their projects, they have to treat them like proper business ventures. The partnership with Tech Hub Harare allows them to then transition into the startup world if they have a viable project.

I’m all for teaching kids how to code and build businesses from the early ages. So, if you have kids that would benefit from this programme, go ahead and get in touch with Teach Me Too.

In the Zimbabwean context, the US$25 fee is a bit steep. After all, parents are struggling to pay $10 per subject for the ever necessary extra lessons. However, Teach Me Too is meant to be self-sustaining, and so with no donor money the cost will be out of reach for most for now. The plan though is to reduce these prices as the programme grows. In the meantime, those who can’t afford this can still get the free YouTube programming lessons, even in Shona.

The other challenge Teach Me Too is facing is that of attracting girls to the programming classes. The same as other programming courses. This is a problem to be solved at the national level, however it is good to recognise that if girls are freely choosing not to pursue this route, it’s okay. What we want is for them to know it’s an option and then it’s up to them.