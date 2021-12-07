Potholes, Honda Fit drivers, service fees & all the headaches of owning a car in Zim

Owning a car in Zim is a bit of an extreme sport. There are no easy breaks because importing one can be a nightmare and getting one locally comes at a ridiculous premium. After getting your car you’ll have to contend with the cost of that first service. This can be a pleasurable experience if the previous owner met all the service intervals or a money pit if they treated the car like a disposable asset.

Once on the road, you’ll have to contend with mushikashikas and Honda Fit drivers who think the road belongs to them. These specimens usually create lanes where none exist, as if everyone who is in the traffic jam is somehow stupid. The only reason traffic is backed up is because road infrastructure was not developed to remain in step with the influx of vehicles. Furthermore, we have a near non-existent public transport system meaning that the only way to consistently get from A to B is by saving up and getting an Ex-Jap.

On top of all of that, the roads themselves are so poorly maintained that everyone looks like they are warming their tires readying themselves for the F1 safety car to go back into the pits.

We had a conversation about these topics and more with some prices and the likes on buying a “new to you” car, the cost to maintain it and even more pain points about owning a car in Zim.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

You should also check out these episodes of Technikari

Our conversation with Gwinyai Nyatsoka, the CTO of US-based software development firm Cobbles, who is looking to teach local developers how to gain access into the remote developer market.

Gwinyai Nyatsoka: CTO for a US tech firm who wants to teach local devs how to do the same remotely

Zimbabwe’s drone expert, Tawanda Chihambakwe invited us out to an event where he was pitching drone tech to ZESA. After that presentation we had a chat about drone adoption in Zimbabwe, operating environment challenges and what he has planned for the future.

Zim’s drone expert talks about manufacturing plans & problems with local operating environment

We spoke to Matt Coquillon the co-founder of Mama Money about how the remittance service started and its links with the Zimbabwean Diaspora.

Mama Money: the social impact money transfer service