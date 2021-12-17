Second-hand cars: ridiculous prices, preserving value, govt negligence & more

Buying a second-hand car in Zimbabwe is a game of Russian roulette because good looking cars are sometimes on their last legs and the bad ones… well… We took a dive into the second-hand car market on Facebook, car sales and imports, and the different buying habits of the various tax brackets. Additionally, we looked at preserving value for your safety and to sell on as well as how ZUPCO pretty much forced us all to need a car.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

