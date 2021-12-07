So… ZBC was serious about digital TV channels, six are already on the air

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has for the longest time promised a digital television migration, stretching back to the days when Supa Mandiwanzira was Deputy Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services. Digital TV was not a Zimbabwean ambition alone, many other countries in SADC and across the globe made the pledge to move from analogue to digital. The initial deadline for the migration, set by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), was the 17th of June 2015.

Until the deadline, there was a transition period that was set starting from 2013 to 2015 when countries would transmit both analogue and the new DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting Project) standard. But that rollout, as I am sure you are aware, didn’t go according to plan for us.

Well, in a strange turn of events, it looks like the ZBC and Broadcasting Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) have finally come good on Digital TV because you can already pick up the channels if you have the right equipment.

A lot of people who know me personally know I love TV , today I was bored then thought let me scan for channels , I then picked 20 channels have been uploaded on the Zim digital Terrestrial signal pic.twitter.com/PnUM6LEgJa — Brian Matamba (@brian_tashinga) December 5, 2021

Digital TV stations on offer

It isn’t quite 20 channels, according to Lyngsat, there are about 6 digital tv channels that are operational in Zimbabwe:

It looks like digital TV in Zimbabwe is available both as DTT (Digital Terrestrial Transmission) and DTH (Direct to Home). The former, as reported when the digital migration was announced, uses terrestrial towers to transmit the signal much like mobile network operator base stations. These signals can be picked up by special antennas and set up boxes. The latter (DTH) comes directly from a satellite much like DStv or OpenView.

How you can watch the new digital programming

As earlier mentioned, you will need the right equipment to be able to scan for these channels. The one that was recommended in Brian Matamba’s thread was the outdoor Super Sonett TV Antenna SNA-950TG. This antenna will allow any TV, both smart and conventional, to receive the DTT transmission.

You need this Ariel first your basic one will pick nothing then you tv has to be a smart tv pic.twitter.com/vQ0cgHZN2s — Brian Matamba (@brian_tashinga) December 6, 2021

We reached out to a number of TV shops and DStv installation companies about antennas like these (both indoor and outdoor) or digital TV set-up boxes but none had any in stock or knew where they could be found. If you know anywhere where we can check some out, drop the shop and address in the comments.

