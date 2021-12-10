This startup opened Virtual Reality arcades in Zimbabwe

Funsense is a local startup that specialises in virtual reality experiences. The company has two branches, one in Harare (Shop 47 4th Floor Equity House), and in Bulawayo (Haddon & Sly 2nd Floor, Cnr Fife Street & 8th Ave) where it takes anyone through a number of Virtual Reality experiences from first-person shooting games to other immersive experience. Funsense is also looking beyond that and wants to be part of corporate training programs and other areas that overlap with VR.

We recently took a trip to Funsense’s Harare branch and you can check it out with the video below:

