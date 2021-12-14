Zim’s e-passports: does the govt have enough material for the tsunami that is to come?

The e-passport rollout is so confusing. When should we start applying for them? What about those who got regular passports recently? Why should we have to pay at CBZ and then at the Passport office? Is this another one of those things that is only being done because we are getting into election season? If the government was struggling with conventional passports do we have the materials and suppliers to meet the tsunami applications for these new and complicated e-passports?

We tried to make sense of these questions and more…

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

You should also check out these episodes of Technikari

Our conversation with Gwinyai Nyatsoka, the CTO of US-based software development firm Cobbles, who is looking to teach local developers how to gain access into the remote developer market.

Gwinyai Nyatsoka: CTO for a US tech firm who wants to teach local devs how to do the same remotely

Zimbabwe’s drone expert, Tawanda Chihambakwe invited us out to an event where he was pitching drone tech to ZESA. After that presentation we had a chat about drone adoption in Zimbabwe, operating environment challenges and what he has planned for the future.

Zim’s drone expert talks about manufacturing plans & problems with local operating environment

We spoke to Matt Coquillon the co-founder of Mama Money about how the remittance service started and its links with the Zimbabwean Diaspora.

Mama Money: the social impact money transfer service