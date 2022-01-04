2022 ZIMRA PAYE USD and ZWL$ Tax Tables

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has released the 2022 Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax tables for those who are earning in USD and in local currency.
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) PAYE 2022
RTGS (ZWL$) PAYE 2022
|DAILY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|821.92
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|821.93
|to
|1,972.60
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|164.38
|from
|1,972.61
|to
|3,945.21
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|263.01
|from
|3,945.22
|to
|7,890.41
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|460.27
|from
|7,890.42
|to
|16,438.36
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|854.79
|from
|16,438.37
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|1,676.71
|WEEKLY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|5,769.23
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|5,769.24
|to
|13,846.15
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|1,153.85
|from
|13,846.16
|to
|27,692.31
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|1,846.15
|from
|27,692.32
|to
|55,384.62
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|3,230.77
|from
|55,384.63
|to
|115,384.62
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|6,000.00
|from
|115,384.63
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|11,769.23
|FORTNIGHTLY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|11,538.46
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|11,538.47
|to
|27,692.31
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|2,307.69
|from
|27,692.32
|to
|55,384.62
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|3,692.31
|from
|55,384.63
|to
|110,769.23
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|6,461.54
|from
|110,769.24
|to
|230,769.23
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|12,000.00
|from
|230,769.24
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|23,538.46
|MONTHLY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|25,000.00
|multiply by
|0%
|–
|from
|25,000.01
|to
|60,000.00
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|5,000.00
|from
|60,000.01
|to
|120,000.00
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|8,000.00
|from
|120,000.01
|to
|240,000.00
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|14,000.00
|from
|240,000.01
|to
|500,000.00
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|26,000.00
|from
|500,000.01
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|51,000.00
|ANNUAL TABLE
|Rates
|from
|0
|to
|300,000.00
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|300,001
|to
|720,000.00
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|60,000
|from
|720,001
|to
|1,440,000.00
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|96,000
|from
|1,440,001
|to
|2,880,000.00
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|168,000
|from
|2,880,001
|to
|6,000,000.00
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|312,000
|from
|6,000,001 and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|612,000
Aids Levy is 3% of the Individuals’ Tax payable
USD Pay as You Earn 2022 (unchanged)
|DAILY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|2.30
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|2.31
|to
|9.84
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|0.46
|from
|9.85
|to
|32.79
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|0.95
|from
|32.80
|to
|65.57
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|2.59
|from
|65.58
|to
|98.36
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|5.87
|from
|98.37
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|10.79
|WEEKLY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|16.15
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|16.16
|to
|69.23
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|3.23
|from
|69.24
|to
|230.77
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|6.69
|from
|230.78
|to
|461.54
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|18.23
|from
|461.55
|to
|692.31
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|41.31
|from
|692.32
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|75.92
|FORTNIGHTLY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|32.31
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|32.32
|to
|138.46
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|6.46
|from
|138.47
|to
|461.54
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|13.38
|from
|461.55
|to
|923.08
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|36.46
|from
|923.09
|to
|1,384.62
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|82.62
|from
|1,384.63
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|151.85
|MONTHLY TABLE
|Rates
|from
|–
|to
|70.00
|multiply by
|0%
|–
|from
|70.01
|to
|300.00
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|14.00
|from
|300.01
|to
|1,000.00
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|29.00
|from
|1,000.01
|to
|2,000.00
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|79.00
|from
|2,000.01
|to
|3,000.00
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|179.00
|from
|3,000.01
|and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|329.00
|ANNUAL TABLE
|Rates
|from
|0
|to
|840.00
|multiply by
|0%
|Deduct
|–
|from
|841
|to
|3,600.00
|multiply by
|20%
|Deduct
|168
|from
|3,601
|to
|12,000.00
|multiply by
|25%
|Deduct
|348
|from
|12,001
|to
|24,000.00
|multiply by
|30%
|Deduct
|948
|from
|24,001
|to
|36,000.00
|multiply by
|35%
|Deduct
|2,148
|from
|36,001 and above
|multiply by
|40%
|Deduct
|3,948
Aids Levy is 3% of the Individuals’ Tax payable
You should also read
- Check out ZIMRA’s $180,000 a year tax credit for employing under 30s
- Not changing car ownership will mean no insurance payout
- Change of vehicle ownership fees for second-hand cars have been increased
2 thoughts on “2022 ZIMRA PAYE USD and ZWL$ Tax Tables”
The USD one is not the one published by Government wani the annual one
Makatozotinyima article yema most visited sites