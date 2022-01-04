2022 ZIMRA PAYE USD and ZWL$ Tax Tables

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has released the 2022 Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax tables for those who are earning in USD and in local currency.

RTGS (ZWL$) PAYE 2022







DAILY TABLE













Rates





from – to 821.92 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 821.93 to 1,972.60 multiply by 20% Deduct 164.38 from 1,972.61 to 3,945.21 multiply by 25% Deduct 263.01 from 3,945.22 to 7,890.41 multiply by 30% Deduct 460.27 from 7,890.42 to 16,438.36 multiply by 35% Deduct 854.79 from 16,438.37 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 1,676.71





WEEKLY TABLE













Rates





from – to 5,769.23 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 5,769.24 to 13,846.15 multiply by 20% Deduct 1,153.85 from 13,846.16 to 27,692.31 multiply by 25% Deduct 1,846.15 from 27,692.32 to 55,384.62 multiply by 30% Deduct 3,230.77 from 55,384.63 to 115,384.62 multiply by 35% Deduct 6,000.00 from 115,384.63 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 11,769.23





FORTNIGHTLY TABLE













Rates





from – to 11,538.46 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 11,538.47 to 27,692.31 multiply by 20% Deduct 2,307.69 from 27,692.32 to 55,384.62 multiply by 25% Deduct 3,692.31 from 55,384.63 to 110,769.23 multiply by 30% Deduct 6,461.54 from 110,769.24 to 230,769.23 multiply by 35% Deduct 12,000.00 from 230,769.24 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 23,538.46





MONTHLY TABLE













Rates





from – to 25,000.00 multiply by 0%

– from 25,000.01 to 60,000.00 multiply by 20% Deduct 5,000.00 from 60,000.01 to 120,000.00 multiply by 25% Deduct 8,000.00 from 120,000.01 to 240,000.00 multiply by 30% Deduct 14,000.00 from 240,000.01 to 500,000.00 multiply by 35% Deduct 26,000.00 from 500,000.01 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 51,000.00





ANNUAL TABLE













Rates





from 0 to 300,000.00 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 300,001 to 720,000.00 multiply by 20% Deduct 60,000 from 720,001 to 1,440,000.00 multiply by 25% Deduct 96,000 from 1,440,001 to 2,880,000.00 multiply by 30% Deduct 168,000 from 2,880,001 to 6,000,000.00 multiply by 35% Deduct 312,000 from 6,000,001 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 612,000

Aids Levy is 3% of the Individuals’ Tax payable

USD Pay as You Earn 2022 (unchanged)







DAILY TABLE













Rates





from – to 2.30 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 2.31 to 9.84 multiply by 20% Deduct 0.46 from 9.85 to 32.79 multiply by 25% Deduct 0.95 from 32.80 to 65.57 multiply by 30% Deduct 2.59 from 65.58 to 98.36 multiply by 35% Deduct 5.87 from 98.37 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 10.79





WEEKLY TABLE













Rates





from – to 16.15 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 16.16 to 69.23 multiply by 20% Deduct 3.23 from 69.24 to 230.77 multiply by 25% Deduct 6.69 from 230.78 to 461.54 multiply by 30% Deduct 18.23 from 461.55 to 692.31 multiply by 35% Deduct 41.31 from 692.32 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 75.92





FORTNIGHTLY TABLE













Rates





from – to 32.31 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 32.32 to 138.46 multiply by 20% Deduct 6.46 from 138.47 to 461.54 multiply by 25% Deduct 13.38 from 461.55 to 923.08 multiply by 30% Deduct 36.46 from 923.09 to 1,384.62 multiply by 35% Deduct 82.62 from 1,384.63 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 151.85





MONTHLY TABLE













Rates





from – to 70.00 multiply by 0%

– from 70.01 to 300.00 multiply by 20% Deduct 14.00 from 300.01 to 1,000.00 multiply by 25% Deduct 29.00 from 1,000.01 to 2,000.00 multiply by 30% Deduct 79.00 from 2,000.01 to 3,000.00 multiply by 35% Deduct 179.00 from 3,000.01 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 329.00





ANNUAL TABLE













Rates





from 0 to 840.00 multiply by 0% Deduct – from 841 to 3,600.00 multiply by 20% Deduct 168 from 3,601 to 12,000.00 multiply by 25% Deduct 348 from 12,001 to 24,000.00 multiply by 30% Deduct 948 from 24,001 to 36,000.00 multiply by 35% Deduct 2,148 from 36,001 and above

multiply by 40% Deduct 3,948

Aids Levy is 3% of the Individuals’ Tax payable

