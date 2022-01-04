Techzim

2022 ZIMRA PAYE USD and ZWL$ Tax Tables

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has released the 2022 Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax tables for those who are earning in USD and in local currency.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) PAYE 2022

RTGS (ZWL$) PAYE 2022




DAILY TABLE






Rates


fromto821.92multiply by0%Deduct
from821.93to1,972.60multiply by20%Deduct164.38
from1,972.61to3,945.21multiply by25%Deduct263.01
from3,945.22to7,890.41multiply by30%Deduct460.27
from7,890.42to16,438.36multiply by35%Deduct854.79
from16,438.37and above
multiply by40%Deduct1,676.71



WEEKLY TABLE






Rates


fromto5,769.23multiply by0%Deduct
from5,769.24to13,846.15multiply by20%Deduct1,153.85
from13,846.16to27,692.31multiply by25%Deduct1,846.15
from27,692.32to55,384.62multiply by30%Deduct3,230.77
from55,384.63to115,384.62multiply by35%Deduct6,000.00
from115,384.63and above
multiply by40%Deduct11,769.23



FORTNIGHTLY TABLE






Rates


fromto11,538.46multiply by0%Deduct
from11,538.47to27,692.31multiply by20%Deduct2,307.69
from27,692.32to55,384.62multiply by25%Deduct3,692.31
from55,384.63to110,769.23multiply by30%Deduct6,461.54
from110,769.24to230,769.23multiply by35%Deduct12,000.00
from230,769.24and above
multiply by40%Deduct23,538.46



MONTHLY TABLE






Rates


fromto25,000.00multiply by0%
from25,000.01to60,000.00multiply by20%Deduct5,000.00
from60,000.01to120,000.00multiply by25%Deduct8,000.00
from120,000.01to240,000.00multiply by30%Deduct14,000.00
from240,000.01to500,000.00multiply by35%Deduct26,000.00
from500,000.01and above
multiply by40%Deduct51,000.00



ANNUAL TABLE






Rates


from0to300,000.00multiply by0%Deduct
from300,001to720,000.00multiply by20%Deduct60,000
from720,001to1,440,000.00multiply by25%Deduct96,000
from1,440,001to2,880,000.00multiply by30%Deduct168,000
from2,880,001to6,000,000.00multiply by35%Deduct312,000
from6,000,001 and above
multiply by40%Deduct612,000

Aids Levy is 3% of the Individuals’ Tax payable

RTGS-Tax-Tables-2022Download

USD Pay as You Earn 2022 (unchanged)




DAILY TABLE






Rates


fromto2.30multiply by0%Deduct
from2.31to9.84multiply by20%Deduct0.46
from9.85to32.79multiply by25%Deduct0.95
from32.80to65.57multiply by30%Deduct2.59
from65.58to98.36multiply by35%Deduct5.87
from98.37and above
multiply by40%Deduct10.79



WEEKLY TABLE






Rates


fromto16.15multiply by0%Deduct
from16.16to69.23multiply by20%Deduct3.23
from69.24to230.77multiply by25%Deduct6.69
from230.78to461.54multiply by30%Deduct18.23
from461.55to692.31multiply by35%Deduct41.31
from692.32and above
multiply by40%Deduct75.92



FORTNIGHTLY TABLE






Rates


fromto32.31multiply by0%Deduct
from32.32to138.46multiply by20%Deduct6.46
from138.47to461.54multiply by25%Deduct13.38
from461.55to923.08multiply by30%Deduct36.46
from923.09to1,384.62multiply by35%Deduct82.62
from1,384.63and above
multiply by40%Deduct151.85



MONTHLY TABLE






Rates


fromto70.00multiply by0%
from70.01to300.00multiply by20%Deduct14.00
from300.01to1,000.00multiply by25%Deduct29.00
from1,000.01to2,000.00multiply by30%Deduct79.00
from2,000.01to3,000.00multiply by35%Deduct179.00
from3,000.01and above
multiply by40%Deduct329.00



ANNUAL TABLE






Rates


from0to840.00multiply by0%Deduct
from841to3,600.00multiply by20%Deduct168
from3,601to12,000.00multiply by25%Deduct348
from12,001to24,000.00multiply by30%Deduct948
from24,001to36,000.00multiply by35%Deduct2,148
from36,001 and above
multiply by40%Deduct3,948
Tax-Tables-USD-2020Download

Aids Levy is 3% of the Individuals’ Tax payable

