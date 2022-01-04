4th edition of Africa Tech Summit to take place live in Nairobi

The African tech ecosystem will finally have the opportunity to connect again in person at the fourth edition of the Africa Tech Summit taking place in Nairobi, Kenya on February 23-24, 2022.

The leading African tech event will once again provide unrivalled insights, networking, and business opportunities across three Summits and brings together tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players under one roof.

The 2022 edition will host three tracks – The Money and DeFi Summit , Africa Start-up Summit and the Africa Mobile Summit which drive interaction and a future line of sight across a range to sectors.

With the exponential growth of FinTech and use of cryptocurrencies across the continent, the Money and DeFi Summit supported by Celo and VerifyMe will feature African fintech leaders, platforms and thought-leaders as they deep-dive on the opportunities in FinTech, Crypto and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on the Continent.

As funding into African tech start-ups rapidly grew to $4.27 billion in 2021 the Africa Startup Summit continues to showcase the rapidly moving startup ecosystem, unpacking key trends and insights for 2022 with leading investors, corporates and start-ups showcasing investment opportunities.

The Africa Mobile Summit supported by Gebeya, will deliver a cross-sectional view of new technologies, solutions, and growth opportunities across the vast mobile and digital landscape. With keynotes, panels and breakout sessions from tech giants, MNO’s, OEM’s, regulators, mobile industry leaders, innovators and corporates join the Africa Mobile Summit to hear inspiring and revolutionary insights on the future of the mobile with a focus on MarTech, Gaming, Content, Connectivity, Cyber-security, HealthTech, Agtech and Apps.

“We are delighted to be back in person for the fourth edition of Africa Tech Summit, live in Nairobi. ATS is synonymous for connecting industry leaders and driving business and investment forward, and we are excited to expand the Summit in Kenya, with support from our partners across Africa”. Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit (ATS)

The event connects over 500 tech leaders over two days from across the African tech ecosystem, with three Summits, workshops, expo, deal room, venture showcases and unparalleled networking opportunities. Super early bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time here.

