Change of vehicle ownership fees for second-hand cars have been increased

According to Act No. 7 of 2021 Finance Act, the Special Excise Duty or rates for second-hand car change of ownership have been increased.

“With effect from the 1st January, 2022, the Schedule to the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02] is repealed and substituted by” via Vertias Zimbabwe

2022 Change of Ownership Rates for second hand cars 2022

Number of Years from Date of Manufacture Engine Capacity Old Excise Duty rate (ZWL$) New Excise Duty Rate (US$) New Excise Duty Rate (Z$) 0-4 Up to 1000 CC 24 000 $300 39 000 1001-1500 CC 32 000 $400 52 000 1501 – 2000 CC 40 000 $500 65 000 2001 – 2500 CC 48 000 $600 78 000 2501 – 3000 CC 48 000 $600 78 000 3001 – 3500 CC

48 000 $600 78 000 Above 3501 CC

48 000 $600 78 000 5-10 Up to- 1000 CC 12 000 $150 19 500 1001-1500 – CC

16 000 $200 26 000 1501 – 2000 CC 20 000 $250 32 500 2001 – 2500 CC 24 000 $300 39 000 2501 – 3000 CC 32 000 $400 52 000 3001 – 3500 CC 32 000 $400 52 000 Above 3501 CC 32 000 $400 52 000 11-15 Up to 1000 CC

6 000 $75 9 750 1001-1500 – CC

8 000 $100 13 000 1501 – 2000 CC

12 000 $150 19 500 2001 – 2500 CC 16 000 $200 26 000 2501 – 3000 CC 16 000 $200 26 000 3001 – 3500 CC 16 000 $200 26 000 Above 3501 CC 16 000 $200 26 000

Number of Years from Date of Manufacture Engine Capacity Old Excise Duty rate (ZWL$) Excise Duty Rate (US$) Excise Duty Rate (Z$) 16-20 Up to 1000 CC

4 000 $50 6 500 1001-1500 – CC

6 000 $75 9 750 1501 – 2000 CC

8 000 $100 13 000 2001 – 2500 CC

12 000 $150 19 500 2501 – 3000 CC

12 000 $150 19 500 3001 – 3500 CC

12 000 $150 19 500 Above 3501 CC

12 000 $150 19 500 Above 20 All Engine Capacity – $50 6 500

Aditional requirements

1. Motor vehicle registration book (original not copy)

2. Central Vehicle Registry Form Number 4 signed and stamped by the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Vehicle Theft Squad (ZRPVTS). This signed Police clearance is valid for 14 days from the date of issue.

3. Certified copies of National Identity Certificates for both buyer and seller.

4. Proof of residence for buyer and seller in the form of utility bill for water, electricity or any other such document

5. Agreement of sale signed by buyer and seller with the following details:

a. Full names, addresses and national identity numbers for buyer and seller.

b. Details of the vehicle, i.e. make, model, year of manufacture, engine and chassis numbers

c. Full sale price – proof of payment should be in the form of invoices, receipts and telegraphic transfers.

Exemption from Special Excise Duty

The following transfers of ownership of second-hand motor cars are exempt from paying Special Excise Duty:

1. Transfers between spouses married under the customary law or Marriage Act.

2. Between parents and children of such a marriage

3. Companies under the same control

4. Vehicle acquired by way of inheritance

5. Sales between or transfer to Private Voluntary Organisations.