Change of vehicle ownership fees for second-hand cars have been increased

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
ZIMRA Payments office VAT, change of ownership, special excise duty rates

According to Act No. 7 of 2021 Finance Act, the Special Excise Duty or rates for second-hand car change of ownership have been increased.

“With effect from the 1st January, 2022, the Schedule to the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02] is repealed and substituted by”

via Vertias Zimbabwe

2022 Change of Ownership Rates for second hand cars 2022

Number of Years from Date of ManufactureEngine CapacityOld Excise Duty rate (ZWL$)New Excise Duty Rate (US$)New Excise Duty Rate (Z$)
0-4Up to 1000 CC24 000$30039 000
1001-1500 CC32 000$40052 000
1501 – 2000 CC40 000$50065 000
2001 – 2500 CC48 000$60078 000
2501 – 3000 CC48 000$60078 000
3001 – 3500 CC
48 000		$60078 000
Above 3501 CC
48 000		$60078 000
5-10Up to- 1000 CC12 000$15019 500
1001-1500 – CC
16 000		$20026 000
1501 – 2000 CC20 000$25032 500
2001 – 2500 CC24 000$30039 000
2501 – 3000 CC32 000$40052 000
3001 – 3500 CC32 000$40052 000
Above 3501 CC32 000$40052 000
11-15Up to 1000 CC
6 000		$759 750
1001-1500 – CC
8 000		$10013 000
1501 – 2000 CC
12 000		$15019 500
2001 – 2500 CC16 000$20026 000
2501 – 3000 CC16 000$20026 000
3001 – 3500 CC16 000$20026 000
Above 3501 CC16 000$20026 000
Number of Years from Date of ManufactureEngine Capacity Old Excise Duty rate (ZWL$) Excise Duty Rate (US$)Excise Duty Rate (Z$)
16-20Up to 1000 CC
4 000		$506 500
1001-1500 – CC
6 000		$759 750
1501 – 2000 CC
8 000		$10013 000
2001 – 2500 CC
12 000		$15019 500
2501 – 3000 CC
12 000		$15019 500
3001 – 3500 CC
12 000		$15019 500
Above 3501 CC
12 000		$15019 500
Above 20All Engine Capacity$50 6 500

Aditional requirements

1. Motor vehicle registration book (original not copy)

2. Central Vehicle Registry Form Number 4 signed and stamped by the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Vehicle Theft Squad (ZRPVTS). This signed Police clearance is valid for 14 days from the date of issue.

3. Certified copies of National Identity Certificates for both buyer and seller.

4. Proof of residence for buyer and seller in the form of utility bill for water, electricity or any other such document

5. Agreement of sale signed by buyer and seller with the following details:
a. Full names, addresses and national identity numbers for buyer and seller.

b. Details of the vehicle, i.e. make, model, year of manufacture, engine and chassis numbers

c. Full sale price – proof of payment should be in the form of invoices, receipts and telegraphic transfers.

Exemption from Special Excise Duty

The following transfers of ownership of second-hand motor cars are exempt from paying Special Excise Duty:

1. Transfers between spouses married under the customary law or Marriage Act.

2. Between parents and children of such a marriage

3. Companies under the same control

4. Vehicle acquired by way of inheritance

5. Sales between or transfer to Private Voluntary Organisations.

Act-No.-7-of-2021-Finance-ActDownload

