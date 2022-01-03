Change of vehicle ownership fees for second-hand cars have been increased

According to Act No. 7 of 2021 Finance Act, the Special Excise Duty or rates for second-hand car change of ownership have been increased.
“With effect from the 1st January, 2022, the Schedule to the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02] is repealed and substituted by”via Vertias Zimbabwe
2022 Change of Ownership Rates for second hand cars 2022
|Number of Years from Date of Manufacture
|Engine Capacity
|Old Excise Duty rate (ZWL$)
|New Excise Duty Rate (US$)
|New Excise Duty Rate (Z$)
|0-4
|Up to 1000 CC
|24 000
|$300
|39 000
|1001-1500 CC
|32 000
|$400
|52 000
|1501 – 2000 CC
|40 000
|$500
|65 000
|2001 – 2500 CC
|48 000
|$600
|78 000
|2501 – 3000 CC
|48 000
|$600
|78 000
|3001 – 3500 CC
48 000
|$600
|78 000
|Above 3501 CC
48 000
|$600
|78 000
|5-10
|Up to- 1000 CC
|12 000
|$150
|19 500
|1001-1500 – CC
16 000
|$200
|26 000
|1501 – 2000 CC
|20 000
|$250
|32 500
|2001 – 2500 CC
|24 000
|$300
|39 000
|2501 – 3000 CC
|32 000
|$400
|52 000
|3001 – 3500 CC
|32 000
|$400
|52 000
|Above 3501 CC
|32 000
|$400
|52 000
|11-15
|Up to 1000 CC
6 000
|$75
|9 750
|1001-1500 – CC
8 000
|$100
|13 000
|1501 – 2000 CC
12 000
|$150
|19 500
|2001 – 2500 CC
|16 000
|$200
|26 000
|2501 – 3000 CC
|16 000
|$200
|26 000
|3001 – 3500 CC
|16 000
|$200
|26 000
|Above 3501 CC
|16 000
|$200
|26 000
|Number of Years from Date of Manufacture
|Engine Capacity
|Old Excise Duty rate (ZWL$)
|Excise Duty Rate (US$)
|Excise Duty Rate (Z$)
|16-20
|Up to 1000 CC
4 000
|$50
|6 500
|1001-1500 – CC
6 000
|$75
|9 750
|1501 – 2000 CC
8 000
|$100
|13 000
|2001 – 2500 CC
12 000
|$150
|19 500
|2501 – 3000 CC
12 000
|$150
|19 500
|3001 – 3500 CC
12 000
|$150
|19 500
|Above 3501 CC
12 000
|$150
|19 500
|Above 20
|All Engine Capacity
|–
|$50
|6 500
Aditional requirements
1. Motor vehicle registration book (original not copy)
2. Central Vehicle Registry Form Number 4 signed and stamped by the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Vehicle Theft Squad (ZRPVTS). This signed Police clearance is valid for 14 days from the date of issue.
3. Certified copies of National Identity Certificates for both buyer and seller.
4. Proof of residence for buyer and seller in the form of utility bill for water, electricity or any other such document
5. Agreement of sale signed by buyer and seller with the following details:
a. Full names, addresses and national identity numbers for buyer and seller.
b. Details of the vehicle, i.e. make, model, year of manufacture, engine and chassis numbers
c. Full sale price – proof of payment should be in the form of invoices, receipts and telegraphic transfers.
Exemption from Special Excise Duty
The following transfers of ownership of second-hand motor cars are exempt from paying Special Excise Duty:
1. Transfers between spouses married under the customary law or Marriage Act.
2. Between parents and children of such a marriage
3. Companies under the same control
4. Vehicle acquired by way of inheritance
5. Sales between or transfer to Private Voluntary Organisations.