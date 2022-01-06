Diaspora, Shurugwi, content creation & more with King Kandoro

I was joined Uk-based comedian Mukudzei “King” Kandoro Majoni to talk about his recently concluded stand up tour the Prodigal Son. We also talked about, the rigours of life in Zimbabwe, how his diaspora experience is going, stealing twenty-five dollars that were meant for school fees and more.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp.

King Kandoro Prodigal Son Review: e-passports, Nick Mangwana & more

You can also check out a video clip of the conversation with the link below

