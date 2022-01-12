Dr Mangudya graded by the Central Banker Report Cards

Update: The previous title of this article was “Dr Mangudya ranked worst Reserve Bank Governor” this was incorrect. The Reserve Bank Governor got a C-“
Global Finance has been publishing the Central Banker Report Cards since 1994. As you many have already guessed this is a school style mark for the world’s central bank governors and the 2021’s report gave the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya a C- grade making him one of the lowest-ranked in the Middle East and Africa Table.
Zimbabwe’s central bank has been reveling over its prudent monetary policy stance that has resulted in year-on-year inflation dropping from 837.5% in July 2020 to 50.2% in August 2021. The bank’s monetary policy committee met in August and resolved to stay the course on the current stance, leading to a decision to hold the benchmark rate at 40%. Zimbabwe’s economy is on the road to recovery after years of turmoil, with last two being in recession. Growth is projected at 3.9% in 2021 by the World Bank and 6% by IMF.
The apex bank also wants commercial banks to help the recovery by encouraging their clients to invest in government securities. The bank has launched a regulatory sandbox framework to encourage innovations in the fintechs and further liberalized the operations of bureau de change to promote financial inclusion.Central Banker Report Card 2021
|Country
|Banker
|2021 Grade
|2020 Grade
|Algeria
|Rosthom Fadli
|C
|Too early to say
|Angola
|José de Lima Massamo
|B-
|C+
|Bahrain
|Rasheed AI Maraj
|B-
|B
|Bank of Central African States
|Abbas Mahamat Tolli
|B-
|B-
|Botswana
|Moses Pelaelo
|B+
|B+
|Central Bank of West African States
|Tiémoko Meyliet Kome
|B+
|B+
|Egypt
|Tarek Amer
|A
|A-
|Ethiopia
|Yinager Dessie
|C-
|C
|Gambia
|Buah Saidy
|Too early to say
|C+
|Ghana
|Ernest Addison
|B
|B-
|Iraq
|Mustafa Ghaleb
|Too early to say
|B
|Israel
|Amir Yaron
|A-
|A-
|Jordan
|Ziad Fariz
|B-
|B-
|Kenya
|Patrick Njoroge
|B+
|B+
|Kuwait
|Mohammad Y Al-Hashel
|A
|A
|Madagascar
|Henri Rabarijohn
|D+
|Too early to say
|Mauritania
|Cheikh El Kebir Moulay Taher
|D
|Too early to say
|Mauritius
|Harvesh Kumar Seegolam
|B
|Too early to say
|Morocco
|Abdellatif Jouahri
|A
|A
|Mozambique
|Rogério Lucas Zandamela
|C
|C
|Namibia
|Johannes !Gawaxab
|D+
|Too early to say
|Nigeria
|Godwin Emefiele
|C
|C
|Oman
|Tahir bin Salim bin Abdullah Al Amri
|B-
|B
|Qatar
|Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani
|A-
|B+
|Rwanda
|John Rwangombwa
|B+
|B+
|Saudi Arabia
|Fahad al-Mubarak
|Too early to say
|A-
|South Africa
|Lesetja Kganyago
|A-
|B+
|Tanzania
|Florens Luoga
|C+
|B-
|Tunisia
|Marouane El Abassi
|C-
|c
|Uganda
|Emmanuel Tumusime-Mutebile
|B-
|C+
|United Arab Emirates
|Khaled Mohamed Balama AI Tameemi
|Too early to say
|Too early to say
|Zambia
|Christopher M. Mvunga
|C
|Too early to say
|Zimbabwe
|John Mangudya
|C–
|D
Dr John Mangudya was not the worst of them, that award went to Venezuela’s Calixto Ortega who got an F which isn’t surprising because the country has been in the doldrums for quite some time.
Fun fact, Venezuela also tried the Forex Auction the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has been doing for the last couple of years. Oh, the company we keep…
