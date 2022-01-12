Dr Mangudya graded by the Central Banker Report Cards

Techzim

Update: The previous title of this article was “Dr Mangudya ranked worst Reserve Bank Governor” this was incorrect. The Reserve Bank Governor got a C-“

Global Finance has been publishing the Central Banker Report Cards since 1994. As you many have already guessed this is a school style mark for the world’s central bank governors and the 2021’s report gave the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya a C- grade making him one of the lowest-ranked in the Middle East and Africa Table.

Zimbabwe’s central bank has been reveling over its prudent monetary policy stance that has resulted in year-on-year inflation dropping from 837.5% in July 2020 to 50.2% in August 2021. The bank’s monetary policy committee met in August and resolved to stay the course on the current stance, leading to a decision to hold the benchmark rate at 40%. Zimbabwe’s economy is on the road to recovery after years of turmoil, with last two being in recession. Growth is projected at 3.9% in 2021 by the World Bank and 6% by IMF.

The apex bank also wants commercial banks to help the recovery by encouraging their clients to invest in government securities. The bank has launched a regulatory sandbox framework to encourage innovations in the fintechs and further liberalized the operations of bureau de change to promote financial inclusion.

Central Banker Report Card 2021
CountryBanker2021 Grade2020 Grade
AlgeriaRosthom FadliCToo early to say
AngolaJosé de Lima MassamoB-C+
BahrainRasheed AI MarajB-B
Bank of Central African StatesAbbas Mahamat TolliB-B-
BotswanaMoses PelaeloB+B+
Central Bank of West African StatesTiémoko Meyliet KomeB+B+
EgyptTarek AmerAA-
EthiopiaYinager DessieC-C
GambiaBuah SaidyToo early to sayC+
GhanaErnest AddisonBB-
IraqMustafa GhalebToo early to sayB
IsraelAmir YaronA-A-
JordanZiad FarizB-B-
KenyaPatrick NjorogeB+B+
KuwaitMohammad Y Al-HashelAA
MadagascarHenri RabarijohnD+Too early to say
MauritaniaCheikh El Kebir Moulay TaherDToo early to say
MauritiusHarvesh Kumar SeegolamBToo early to say
MoroccoAbdellatif JouahriAA
MozambiqueRogério Lucas ZandamelaCC
NamibiaJohannes !GawaxabD+Too early to say
NigeriaGodwin EmefieleCC
OmanTahir bin Salim bin Abdullah Al AmriB-B
QatarAbdulla Bin Saoud Al-ThaniA-B+
RwandaJohn RwangombwaB+B+
Saudi ArabiaFahad al-MubarakToo early to sayA-
South AfricaLesetja KganyagoA-B+
TanzaniaFlorens LuogaC+B-
TunisiaMarouane El AbassiC-c
UgandaEmmanuel Tumusime-MutebileB-C+
United Arab EmiratesKhaled Mohamed Balama AI TameemiToo early to sayToo early to say
ZambiaChristopher M. MvungaCToo early to say
ZimbabweJohn MangudyaCD

Dr John Mangudya was not the worst of them, that award went to Venezuela’s Calixto Ortega who got an F which isn’t surprising because the country has been in the doldrums for quite some time.

Fun fact, Venezuela also tried the Forex Auction the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has been doing for the last couple of years. Oh, the company we keep…

4 thoughts on “Dr Mangudya graded by the Central Banker Report Cards

  1. I am not surprised. He is so stupid he would consider the “C” above as an improvement on the previous “D”

    Reply

  2. Reserve Bank Governor Magudya is appointed as an extension and hand of the the ruling party
    He has to consult the ruling party on all matters even if they would affect the country negatively

    Reply

  3. Ko ane C wani seems he improved from D (2020) to C (2021). The Mauritanian one becomes the worst from that least

    Reply

  4. And we think the country will come out of the economic morass being steered by an incompetent governor? Eish…😭😭😭😭

    Reply

