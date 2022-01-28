Techzim

DStv’s Showmax has a 10% discount if you pay using a Mastercard

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Multichoice DStv Showmax 10% discount Mastercard

Multichoice has been trying its very best in the streaming wars. Over the years it has had a number of promotions aimed at enticing people to consider signing up for the service. The pick of the bunch was the “pay for one month for the price of three” promotion that ran last year during the Olympics. An offer like this for someone who likes live sport but doesn’t want to invest in a decoder and satellite dish is a pretty good deal. Now Multichoice has come up with another promotion that offers a 10% discount if you pay for Showmax using a Mastercard.

This deal is for Showmax and Showmax Pro (Sadly not for the mobile version)

PlanShowmaxShowmax Pro
Originals, Locals, Series, Movies, Kids shows, Documentaries
World Athletics, Pro Boxing, Major International Marathons & more
Music Channels: Trace Urban, Trace Gospel
News Channels: Africa News, Euronews, Newsroom Afrika
Football: English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier Soccer League and more
Number of Concurrent Streams22
Smartphones & Tablet Apps
Smart TV, Laptop, Android TV, Apple TV Apps
Maximum Video ResolutionHDHD
14-day Trial
PriceUS$7.99US$17.99

The only downside of this deal is that if you are outside of South Africa, you won’t get Champions League football. For whatever reason, the best continental club football competition is still locked down south. However, 10% off US$17.99 a month for a wide array of content including live sport is a really good deal for sports fans with a decent internet connection.

If you are an FBC or CABS Mastercard holder then you are in luck because you can participate in Showmax’s promotion and you can check out the charges for those cards and the rest that are in Zimbabwe with the link below:

How do Zimbabwe’s prepaid US$ card fees stack up against one another

