DStv’s Showmax has a 10% discount if you pay using a Mastercard

Multichoice has been trying its very best in the streaming wars. Over the years it has had a number of promotions aimed at enticing people to consider signing up for the service. The pick of the bunch was the “pay for one month for the price of three” promotion that ran last year during the Olympics. An offer like this for someone who likes live sport but doesn’t want to invest in a decoder and satellite dish is a pretty good deal. Now Multichoice has come up with another promotion that offers a 10% discount if you pay for Showmax using a Mastercard.

This deal is for Showmax and Showmax Pro (Sadly not for the mobile version)

Plan Showmax Showmax Pro Originals, Locals, Series, Movies, Kids shows, Documentaries ✓ ✓ World Athletics, Pro Boxing, Major International Marathons & more ✖ ✓ Music Channels: Trace Urban, Trace Gospel ✖ ✓ News Channels: Africa News, Euronews, Newsroom Afrika ✖ ✓ Football: English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier Soccer League and more ✖ ✓ Number of Concurrent Streams 2 2 Smartphones & Tablet Apps ✓ ✓ Smart TV, Laptop, Android TV, Apple TV Apps ✓ ✓ Maximum Video Resolution HD HD 14-day Trial ✓ ✖ Price US$7.99 US$17.99

The only downside of this deal is that if you are outside of South Africa, you won’t get Champions League football. For whatever reason, the best continental club football competition is still locked down south. However, 10% off US$17.99 a month for a wide array of content including live sport is a really good deal for sports fans with a decent internet connection.

If you are an FBC or CABS Mastercard holder then you are in luck because you can participate in Showmax’s promotion and you can check out the charges for those cards and the rest that are in Zimbabwe with the link below:

How do Zimbabwe’s prepaid US$ card fees stack up against one another

