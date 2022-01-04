If your car hasn’t fully cleared customs, ZIMRA is giving you till 31/01/22

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has, in a circular, announced that it is giving members of the public who have cars that haven’t properly cleared customs till the end of the month to do so.

ZIMRA’s statement on car customs clearance reads as follows:

Following the encouraging and positive responses to Public Notice No. 105 of 2021, which was

published in the Sunday newspapers of 24 October 2021, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is

hereby extending the invitation to the public to regularize the clearance of any vehicles in their

possession, which were not properly cleared through customs.



Any member of the public in possession of such a vehicle or vehicles is required to approach the

nearest ZIMRA Regional Office to regularize the clearances. The specified vehicles include vehicles

that were fraudulently registered, smuggled into Zimbabwe, undervalued at the time of their

importation or brought in under temporary importation privileges or subject any other offence

relating to the importation of goods and vehicles under the customs legislation.



The timeframe to contact the ZIMRA offices has been extended to Monday 31 January 2022,

Payment plans not exceeding three months will be accepted, with penalties being waived. What

will remain due and payable are the full duties, or additional duties due, and interest.

Please note that ZIMRA will not detain or seize any vehicle that has been brought to its

attention voluntarily under the dispensation communicated by this Public Notice. The

payments due (which must be paid up within three months), will be settled while the

vehicle remains on the premises of the owner under a notice of embargo.



Please note that to conform to the social distancing and other COVID19 mitigation measures as

directed by Government, appointments must be made with the offices in the table below first by

by telephone or email to enable the offices to make the necessary arrangements for calculation

of the duties due and issuance of the notices of embargo. The contact details for the different

Customs & Excise Regions, which are open for business during the week from 8am to 5pm, are

as follows: