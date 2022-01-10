OK Zimbabwe & NSSA are offering Pensioners a 10% discount

Discounts have been a little obsession of mine over the last few weeks, mostly for USD purchases. Shops like TM Pick N Pay and TV Sales are trying to entice their customers to make purchases in hard currency in order to recoup the elusive USD. However this time there is a discount of a completely different nature. OK Zimbabwe’s chain of stores has partnered up with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to offer qualifying Pensioners a 10% discount from the 13th to the 18th of January 2022.

A Celebration Of Senior Citizens!



As OK Zimbabwe limited we want to celebrate our senior citizens. We have partnered with @nssazw to offer the following to all senior citizens countrywide.



We honor your sacrifice and commitment #OKintheCommunity #GreatSavingsMoreSmiles pic.twitter.com/Pu2JWiPzJZ — OK_Zimbabwe (@OKZimbabwe) January 9, 2022

“We take this as an opportunity to recognise and celebrate their accomplishments and bravery. Many parents and grandparents built the society we know today brick by brick, survived wars, droughts, pandemics and persevered in difficult circumstances whilst raising their families” OK Zimbabwe on Twitter

This discount is part of OK Zimbabwe’s Senior Citizens week and on top of the 10% discount, Pensioners will also be getting:

Free chasback at any OK Zimbabwe store.

Access to the RBZ Bureaux de Change US$50.00 facility (through OK’s Bureau de Change).

Dedicated Tills for pensioners

Free deliveries to pensioners in care facilities

Access to in-store pharmacies where they are available (OK Masvingo, OK Kwekwe, OK Glenview, Bon Marche Borrowdale and OK Mart Harare)

It’s good to see things like this happening in Zimbabwe, it’s a nice change of pace from the things we report and discover from day to day.

