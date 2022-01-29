US$5 for 100 channels, will AzamTV dethrone DStv in Zimbabwe?

AzamTV has launched in Zimbabwe and is coming in with some really interesting deals. Chief among them is the basement bargain of US$5 for 100 channels which is cheaper than DSTv’s lowest package (Lite) which goes for US$8.00 for 25 plus channels.

Here are all of the packages and the channels on offer

Package Price (US$) Channels Azam Pure 5.00 Africa Swahili, Tv Islam, Great Dominion, Rainbow TV, Foodies, Al Huda, CGTN. CBeebies, Kix, W-Sport, Trace Mziki, Inooro TV, Switch Tv, KAMEME TV, TOP TV, Universal TV, Mibawa TV, Tanzania Safari, Upendo TV, UTV, Wafasi TV, Channel 44, Dizzim TV, KTN News, Azam Sports 2, Spark TV, Africa News, TV-E, Salt TV AMC Series, ROMANZA, Zodiak TV. KASS TV, BBS TV MAC Plus Power, RAI Italia, Malawi National TV, KBC, Capital TV, Star TV, Azam Two, Azam Sports HD, Azam One, KTN, K24, NTV Uganda, Bukedde TV 1, Bukedde TV 2, Rwanda TV, TV West, NBS TV, Urban TV, UBC, Citizen TV, EATV, NTV Kenya, ZBC 2, African Movies Channel, MBC 2, Liverpool TV, Al Jazeera English, France 24 English, Fix & Foxi Aljazeera News Arabic, Colors, Star Gold International, Nickelodeon, BBC World News, ITV, Clouds TV, ZBC, Chanel 10, TBC1, Sinema Zetu Azam Plus 10.00 Azam Pure plus – NINA TV, Star Bharat, AsiaNet Middle East, MTV Base, MBC Action, MBC 2, MBC 3, Discovery Investigation, NHK World, MBC Drama, Star Vijay, Puthiya Thalamuria, Mazhavil Manorama, ETV Teluga MAA TV, MBC Bollywood, MTV India, Star Plus, Sony Max Azam Play 15.00 Azam Pure + Azam Play and – Studio One, Sony SAB, Zoom, Kalainger TV, Tollywood TV, Fine Living, MSC Internations, National Geographic, ETV Africa, WBS, MBC Power Plus

Dizzying line up for the price

I am not going to lie to you and say I recognise even a quarter of the names on that list but in terms of sheer volume, this is a lot for a max package of US$15.00. The variety of channels is probably because AzamTV operates in multiple African countries and they picked up a few national broadcasters here and there from those countries.

But if you lived through the era where BTV was a major staple in most Zimbabwean homes then AzamTV is much the same but a broader adventure.

You’ll need a decoder

If you want to check out AzamTV in Zimbabwe then you’ll need to buy a decoder, which goes for ZWL$5,950.00. Those without a satellite dish can buy the whole package for ZWL$9,500.

Existing customers can also access all their channels over the internet through the AzamTV MAX App that you can find on the Google Play Store (Link here).

Azam Media Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Number 4 George Drive, Msasa P.O BOX 4350, Harare, Zimbabwe. Tel +263 86 8800 7777, email info.zimbabwe@azam-media.com

