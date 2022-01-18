Zim entrepreneurs! Check out this US$125K impact accelerator

The Norrsken Impact Accelerator seeks to bring together a global collection of entrepreneurs and investors in Stockholm Sweden, The initiative was founded by founders from more than 50 unicorns (valued at over a billion) which includes companies like Klarna (Swedish Fintech), Mojang (Swedish Video Game Developer), Soundcloud, Kry (Swedish digital health startup), Good American, Meltwater, Voi, Rekindle and Brilliant Minds.

All of these parties came together because they want to use the power of entrepreneurship to solve the greatest challenges facing the world today like poverty, disease, food waste, climate change, pollution, health care and mental illness.

The Norrsken Impact Accelerator has announced that applications are now open for the 2022 edition and they are inviting African startups to apply.

“We accept companies from anywhere in the world. The accelerator takes place in Sweden. We require 2 co-founders from each startup to come to Stockholm for 8 weeks over the (European) summer to sprint on their businesses with our support.” Norrsken

The program is an 8-week sprint where selected startups will receive:

One on Ones with mentors and advisors

Peer group feedback sessions

Option meetings with experts

Workspaces adapted for crunchtime

Meeting with hundreds of onvestors on demo day.

Selected startups will also get US$125K upfront pressed funding. Applications for the Norrsken Impact Accelerator close on the 28th of February 2022 and you can find the application form with the link here

You should also read