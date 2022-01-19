ZIMRA’s portal is “undergoing maintenance”, the yearly tradition continues

No prizes for predicting this one because much like every year in recent memory the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that its online portal will be undergoing maintenance. This comes as the usual rush to acquire Tax Clearance certificates (ITF263) peaks as businesses seek to get it out of the way and stay on the right side of regulations.

PUBLIC NOTICE



ZIMRA ONLINE PORTAL (E-Services) UNDER MAINTENANCE



The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), wishes to advise its valued clients that the ZIMRA

Online Portal (eService System) is undergoing maintenance during the period 17 to 21 January 2022 and during this period, there will be intermittent unavailability of the system.



In a bid to minimise visits to the ZIMRA offices and to reduce risks of spread of the COVID19 virus, clients are advised to make use of alternative options on communication with the Authority as follows:



1) In cases where submission of tax returns have failed through the ZIMRA e-Services Platform, clients may please use relevant email address (selected from Appendix 1 below). Clients are reminded to make correct declarations, remit all payments on time, in full and in the currency of transaction through the ZIMRA respective banking platforms. For ZIMRA bank details, please visit the ZIMRA website www.zimra.co.zw.



2) For Any queries or correspondences involving Tax Clearances (ITF263) issuances, kindly make use of specific ITF263 queries desk email addresses provided in Appendix 1 below for the specified regions.



Please do not hesitate to contact your respective managers whose names are provided in

Appendix 1 below for any further inquiries. In the event that physical access to any ZIMRA

Offices is absolutely necessary, further guidance will be provided.

Please bear with us as ZIMRA improves the client experience on the e-Services platform. Any

inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted.