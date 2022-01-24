ZOL to become Liquid Home starting March 2022

“T’was a matter of when not if” is probably what most of you are saying because ZOL becoming Liquid Home is something that has been in the rumour mill since around 2012 when the latter acquired the former.

We got some confirmation of this last year when Liquid Telecom rebranded to become Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Regional CEO for Southern Africa Wellington Makamure confirmed that ZOL wouldn’t be left out of the rebranding exercise and now we have formal confirmation by way of a customer notice from ZOL.

Please be advised that Zimbabwe Online (Private) Limited (“ZOL Zimbabwe”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe (formerly Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe) will be going through an internal re-organisation exercise which will result in the transfer of all existing telecommunications services to its parent company Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe. The re-organisation of ZOL Zimbabwe is part of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe plan to deliver top tier offerings that cater to your ever-evolving needs. With effect from 1 March 2022, your account with ZOL Zimbabwe will be transferred to Liquid Home on the same terms and conditions as your existing contract to ensure there are no disruptions to the services provided. Liquid Home is a sub-brand of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe. Please click here to confirm receipt of this notification. For more information on the re-organisation, visit our Frequently Asked Questions. If you have any questions regarding this notice, please Email feedback@teamzol.co.zw. ZOL Zimbabwe would like to thank you for your support as we consolidate our services and improve your experience. ZOL Notice

