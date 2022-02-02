Apology to Telecel

Earlier today Techzim (us) published a completely false story to the effect that Telecel Zimbabwe was shutting down. This was gross negligence on our part and totally unacceptable.

We are unreservedly apologising to Telecel for this and for the confusion and harm it may have caused to them, their brand and their business. To apologise and then in the same breath attempt to explain what happened would be insincere. There is no excuse for missing the mark like this and we would rather stick to presenting ourselves hat in hand and just say sorry.

In my personal capacity and on behalf of Techzim I extend sincere apologies to The Telecel board, their CEO, Ms Angeline Vere, leadership, employees, subscribers and all their stakeholders including of course their shareholders. We are truly sorry.

To our readers: very sorry about this. We will do better.

Sincerely

Tinashe T. Nyahasha

Techzim CEO