Apology to Telecel

Earlier today Techzim (us) published a completely false story to the effect that Telecel Zimbabwe was shutting down. This was gross negligence on our part and totally unacceptable.
We are unreservedly apologising to Telecel for this and for the confusion and harm it may have caused to them, their brand and their business. To apologise and then in the same breath attempt to explain what happened would be insincere. There is no excuse for missing the mark like this and we would rather stick to presenting ourselves hat in hand and just say sorry.
In my personal capacity and on behalf of Techzim I extend sincere apologies to The Telecel board, their CEO, Ms Angeline Vere, leadership, employees, subscribers and all their stakeholders including of course their shareholders. We are truly sorry.
To our readers: very sorry about this. We will do better.
Sincerely
Tinashe T. Nyahasha
Techzim CEO
So what is happening at/to Telecel?
Apology accepted team techzim zvinowanikwa
Thank you. We will do better
Disinformation should be a punishable offence, you have been operating this site for many years and by now we expect high levels of professionalism. Your apology won’t offset the bad image and the defacement that you have done to our brand and our employees… You have painted a dark picture of our brand and a very bleak future for us and labelled us an unworthy competitor in Zimbabwe telecommunication industry. You showed your remorse for our brand and were even happy that a new competitor will come and challenge econet (MTN). Your article has literally sunk our ship thanks to your bad journalism tactics…
Telecel Zim this is a harsh response for a corporate like you. Techzim has sunk your ship? Really guys? Kana yanga yakanyura yanga yakanyura. Musanyepe.
Bad journalism tactics were shown, that part I agree but they have apoligised. Be the bigger person and let’s move on from this.
On another note , are you done with your “stock take” and is the network back up now? 🚮
An unprofessional response from a huge corporate.
If this is really Telecel commenting, please be the bigger person and let’s move on from this.
On another note, madzosa here network yanga ichinzi haiko before manyepera techzim of sinking your brand????
Useless lot. You are just now looking for a scape goat. No network for days.
Telecel is as good as dead… It should be reAwaken
This is nauseating. You are only apologising in order to avoid a lawsuit against you which in my view will be successful against you.You very well know that the damage has already been done. Not everyone is going to see your apology but word has already spread like a veldfire.People are talking about it everywhere.If your apology is genuine you need to run your apology on all the papers and book a slot with the national broadcaster and castigate your own lies. Generally we are subjected to lots of lies peddled by these news people. Lots of half truths and any attempt to request for retraction are scoffed at by these media houses especially if they think their victim is a weaker member of the society. I condemn in the strongest of terms these lies. Shame on you TechZim.
Thumbs up TechZim, ZANU PF haizvigone zvamaita izvi. You are counted among the brave kwete madahwa eZANU PF ana Chief Murinye nxaaa
Techzim should only apologise that Telecel, at least for now, is not closing down. But, the writing is on the wall Telecel is already out of the race. Techzim has pronounced death to someone who is forever in intensive care whence speeding up Telecel demise.
Tinga swero edza nyoka neGavi – vangani vakushandisa Telecel right now show your hands 😂
Well done for the apology and retraction. Some news outlets never acknowledge errors.
It was the professional thing to do.
As a long-time reader of Techzim, I think you need to relook your coverage. I have said hangu here in the comments before; it seems you are now driven more by anger than facts. There are a lot of angry posts sometimes that don’t bear facts or lack context (I commented here how in your anger you missed context on Netflix/FB taxes (https://www.techzim.co.zw/2021/03/new-youtube-tax-rules-expose-the-folly-mthuli-ncubes-netflix-facebook-taxes/)
For the last few years, it seems you guys now let emotion get the better of you.
Thank you Optimus.
A thing like our big mess up today obviously causes us to pause and rethink our processes. The truth though is, we shouldn’t have waited until we had messed up big time before we listened to you!
Please do not stop talking to us and telling us when we are on the wrong track. Better we debate about that than to have never heard important criticism.
Thank you for being a long time reader
Ichi chinhu chinonzi Telecel chakawora pachakabatana nezvakawora. If You Know You Know
Zve Telecel tazvinzwa but Africom ndoimwe futi haichaite even ma calls are not going through
There is no smoke without fire…..;-)
Is this what you have been reduced to. Blaming the demise of the company on one article? Let’s be honest Telecel has not been competitive for quite a while now.
– Numbers of subscribers nd revenue shrinking year over year
-the way the quality of the network has deteriorated whilst the competition has expanded their network theirs.
-The shareholders who are always taking each other to court over who owns which shares.
It’s not all bad Telecel has always offered some very good promotions. And it’s always been rated for having the best customer service.
But what use are promotions if the network isn’t up to the task and ofcourse the customer service is good after all they serve a very small customer base!
If Netone network goes down for a day everybody knows, if Econet goes for 5 hours it’s a national disaster.
But if Telecel goes down for a week does anybody really care the answer is aside from the very, very few that use it on a daily basis nobody would actually notice nd that says all you really need to know about Telecel.
Oh by the way Techzim try harder this business of dancing on the grave before confirming the actual facts is a bit embarrassing