Econet appears to be readying 5G rollout

The largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe kept its cards close to the chest. For a while, it looked like NetOne would be the first carrier to rollout 5G in the country. The govt announced that NetOne would be deploying 5G base stations last September. While we wait to see how that will unfold, Econet looks set to announce something huge regarding 5G shortly.
You have no doubt seen the not-so cryptic images plastered on Econet’s social media.
There are other similar images, all drawing attention to the number of 5.
One says: Light it up Zimbabwe 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.
Another says: Always putting you first, to the power of 5.
You get the picture. Unless I’m missing something here and 5 is Strive Masiyiwa’s favourite number, this is all referring to the 5th generation of mobile network technology. An official announcement of some sort should clear it all up soon. All these social media posts were posted today meaning they are ready for us to start having conversations about this advancement.
What’s the big deal with 5G?
We have talked about 5G a lot. You can read about some of the use cases of the new and faster mobile network tech here:
5G Is Going To Disrupt Many Industries, Here Are Some Of Them
At one point the theory spread that 5G caused the pandemic but that was nonsense. You can read about that here:
Zim Telecoms Regulator Dismisses 5G-Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories
The three types of 5G
There is: mmWave high band 5G which offers the fastest speeds but these waves are easily blocked and so one has to be close to a cell tower and may need to be in line of sight with no building or other obstacle in between the device and the tower. For this type of 5G, Econet would need to deploy many, many towers/transmitters. But this millimetre wave type allows for speeds up to 10 times those of 4G, theoretically allowing users to download a 4GB file in 32 seconds. That would be awesome.
There is mid band 5G (about 6 times faster than 4G) and low band 5G which can be 20% faster than 4G. These bands can travel farther and can penetrate more obstacles than the faster mmWave. It’s all about the balance in the end.
I would imagine low band 5G is what Econet will be rolling out. However, at 20% faster than 4G should we be excited? As a lover of tech, I am excited even though 5G is probably not what we really need in Zimbabwe. As it is, very few are even enjoying the true potential of 4G. Read more about why about 5G is not that exciting for Zimbabweans here:
Govt says NetOne will soon deploy 5G base stations, here’s why I am not excited
We wait to see what 5 is all about
I don’t believe it will be long, we will know soon enough what 5 is all about. If indeed is referring to 5G, we will found out which type of 5G it is. Or maybe they will be gifting iPhone 5’s to some of their loyal customers. Econet won’t tease us for too long.
How extensive will this 5th Generation infrastructure be? Especially at launch.
Recall that in the third quarter of 2021, there wasn’t a single 5G tower in Zimbabwe. Potraz is yet to tell us what happened in the fourth quarter of 2021. So we don’t really know what has happened in the 5 months since September 2021. Will the next telecommunications reports show a spike in 5G base stations? Unlikely.
With the forex shortages Econet has faced along with Telecel and NetOne, and the high cost of 5G network infrastructure, I don’t see how they could possibly cover a significant area of the country in just 5 months. We will likely see coverage in select highly populated, highly affluent or strategic locations for the time being.
4 thoughts on “Econet appears to be readying 5G rollout”
“I would rather we stick with 4G
Personally, I would rather we stuck with 4G instead of wasting money and moving into the 5G arena now. Here is why:
Average internet speeds can be improved by deploying tech such as LTE-A that promise speeds of 150Mbps. That’s faster than anything on the market right now. About 3 times the speeds you get with NetOne and Econet early in the morning with a 4G tower close by.
These technlogies mean less capital expenditure as the towers are cheaper. In fact as other countries deploy 4G our MNOs can buy second hand base stations on the cheap and install them in rural areas.
4G towers cover bigger areas (have larger cells) than 5G. This makes them ideal for our sparsely populated rural areas where people continue to struggle with connectivity.
Less money on capital expenditure means cheaper data. Maybe this way we will finally see uncapped packages from our traditional MNOs.
I would rather have a good and stable 4G that delivers what it promises instead of a fancy new useless 5G that doesn’t live up to its billing.” Garikai Dzoma
https://www.techzim.co.zw/2021/09/govt-says-netone-will-soon-deploy-5g-base-stations-heres-why-i-am-not-excited/
Its good to have the latest technology but when it comes to delivery of its capabilities unfortunately they dont levelup.
Imagine having the latest television but having erratic videos display on it
I’m more interested in e-Sim, use of our wearables for workouts without needing to carry the main device or use of 2sim on devices like iPhones with eSim support
Guys guys we barely have gigabit fibre , let’s not get too excited, we don’t have that global bandwidth to handle 5g
, If a provider can give us gigabit 4g and or fibre then they should be allowed by potraz to provide 5g till then hold on too your gouts , u r not yet ready for horses , and potraz till service providers can give 10/100 speeds on 3G why should you entertain them