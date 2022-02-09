Local entrepreneur to represent Zim at the Global Peace Chain Summit 2022

Dumile Ndlela is the founder of iTherms Technology, a startup that provides safe heat energy products partly made of recycled rubber or fibres in Zimbabwe and across SADC (mostly South Africa and Swaziland). He was recently selected as one of the delegates to attend the Global Peace Chain Summit 2022 to be held in Dubai from the 23rd – 26th of February.

The event is there to bring together world leaders and the youth to help enhance their voice for social equity and establish an amicable climate among networks and social orders.

“Our mission with GPS Dubai is to mobilize youth from around the world to attain 17 United Nation Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. GPS Dubai will also engage and conduct community-based activities and peace dialogues to promote interfaith harmony, compassion and tolerance to counterattack violence and extremism. In this event, delegates will be able to understand the advocacy of human rights, develop international peace initiatives, social peace awareness to tolerance and inclusivity through a worldwide network.” GPS Dubai

The Global Peace Chain Summit opened applications for delegates who are either fully funded by the event or partially funded. Dumile Ndlela’s application was accepted for those who fall under the partially funded ones. To add to his profile, he is a Chemical Engineering graduate who is studying for a Masters in Advanced Materials at the University of Jijel, Algeria. He will be among 150 delegates who will be interacting with world leaders, networking with other entrepreneurs, being part of panel discussions and much more.

