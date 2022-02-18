Local ICT firm now offering SAP software via partner-managed cloud

Tano Digital Solutions (TDS) is a South Africa and Zimbabwe-based technology company that offers a range of services and products which include business consulting, domain expertise and technology consulting. TDS has announced that it has become an SAP reseller to deliver a partner-managed cloud for SAP Business One & Business ByDesign.

SAP is a German multinational software firm that offers enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. Tano Digital Solutions says it will be offering the aforementioned SAP products by way of monthly subscriptions through its Private Managed Cloud (PMC), enabling customers to access SAP software more quickly and easily without the need for up-front infrastructure costs associated with on-premise software deployments.

“We are excited to be able to provide this service because it allows us to meet our customers’ where they are. With the PMC service, we are able to provide implementation, management, and support services to give customers a fully-tailored solution for a single, monthly subscription fee” Wallen Mangere, Tano Digital Solutions (TDS) Director

Tano Digital Solutions is the only authorized SAP Valued Added Reseller in Zimbabwe, having won the Rookie of the Year award at the SAP PKOM Partner of The Year Awards in 2021. The award was in recognition of TDS’ partnership as an SAP Partner in delivering solutions to help solve business and technology challenges in 2020.

TDS has also ventured into the provision of Robotics Process Automation Software as well as Document Management Solutions in partnership with a leading documents management vendor. In addition, TDS also serves as a hardware and technology infrastructure solution provider for brands including IBM, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Oracle and Huawei.

