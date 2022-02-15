Techzim

New TelOne internet package prices; some large data caps almost doubled

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
State-owned telecommunications company TelOne has increased internet package prices. The price increase is most felt in the bigger data packages with the lower ones not being affected or remaining unchanged.

Here are the TelOne Internet Package Prices which will take effect on the 22nd of February 2022

TelOne residential broadband package prices

PackageDownload CapUS$ZWL$ Price August 2020ZWL$ Price Sept 2021New ZWL$ Price
Home Basic10 GB12.001 082.001 499.001 499.00
Home Extra15 GB14.001 190.001 649.001 649.00
Home Plus30 GB22.001 840.002 548.003 300.00
Home Premier60 GB37.003 139.004 347.006 200.00
Home Surfer100 GB48.004 004.005 440.0010 500.00
Home Boost200 GB54.004 545.006 295.0014 200.00
Infinity Pro500 GB79.006 602.009 143.0018 500.00
IntenseUncapped (FUP)107.008 983.0012 441.0020 000.00

TelOne Night package prices

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price
Home Basic Night 15 +15 GB16.001 407.001 949.002 050.00
Home Plus Night 30 +30 GB28.002 381.003 298.004 200.00
Home Premier Night 60 + 60 GB48.004 004.005 546.007 300.00

New SME broadband packages prices

Uncapped

PackageDownload SpeedUS$ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price
Infinity Supreme20 Mbps134.0011 255.0015 588.0023 300.00
Intense Extra50 Mbps180.0015 043.0020 835.0033 000.00

New TelOne Blaze LTE packages prices

PackageDownload CapUS$ ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price
Blaze Lite8GB11.00974.001 349.001 349.00
Blaze Xtra15GB18.001,515.002 098.002 098.00
Blaze Boost20GB18.001,948.002 698.002 698.00
Blaze Ultra40GB29.003,129.004 347.004 347.00
Blaze Trailblazer100GB44.004,762.006 595.009 300.00
Blaze SupernovaUncapped* (FUP)87.009,416.0013 041.0018 500.00

Interestingly enough there was no mention of the 10% Excise Duty that competitor ZOL announced yesterday. Was TelOne already charging it all this time? Or is this internet package price increase in response to the 10% internet tax?

