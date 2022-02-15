New TelOne internet package prices; some large data caps almost doubled

State-owned telecommunications company TelOne has increased internet package prices. The price increase is most felt in the bigger data packages with the lower ones not being affected or remaining unchanged.

Here are the TelOne Internet Package Prices which will take effect on the 22nd of February 2022

TelOne residential broadband package prices

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price Home Basic 10 GB 12.00 1 082.00 1 499.00 1 499.00 Home Extra 15 GB 14.00 1 190.00 1 649.00 1 649.00 Home Plus 30 GB 22.00 1 840.00 2 548.00 3 300.00 Home Premier 60 GB 37.00 3 139.00 4 347.00 6 200.00 Home Surfer 100 GB 48.00 4 004.00 5 440.00 10 500.00 Home Boost 200 GB 54.00 4 545.00 6 295.00 14 200.00 Infinity Pro 500 GB 79.00 6 602.00 9 143.00 18 500.00 Intense Uncapped (FUP) 107.00 8 983.00 12 441.00 20 000.00

TelOne Night package prices

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price Home Basic Night 15 +15 GB 16.00 1 407.00 1 949.00 2 050.00 Home Plus Night 30 +30 GB 28.00 2 381.00 3 298.00 4 200.00 Home Premier Night 60 + 60 GB 48.00 4 004.00 5 546.00 7 300.00

New SME broadband packages prices

Uncapped

Package Download Speed US$ ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price Infinity Supreme 20 Mbps 134.00 11 255.00 15 588.00 23 300.00 Intense Extra 50 Mbps 180.00 15 043.00 20 835.00 33 000.00

New TelOne Blaze LTE packages prices

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Price August 2020 ZWL$ Price Sept 2021 New ZWL$ Price Blaze Lite 8GB 11.00 974.00 1 349.00 1 349.00 Blaze Xtra 15GB 18.00 1,515.00 2 098.00 2 098.00 Blaze Boost 20GB 18.00 1,948.00 2 698.00 2 698.00 Blaze Ultra 40GB 29.00 3,129.00 4 347.00 4 347.00 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 44.00 4,762.00 6 595.00 9 300.00 Blaze Supernova Uncapped* (FUP) 87.00 9,416.00 13 041.00 18 500.00

Interestingly enough there was no mention of the 10% Excise Duty that competitor ZOL announced yesterday. Was TelOne already charging it all this time? Or is this internet package price increase in response to the 10% internet tax?

