New TelOne internet package prices; some large data caps almost doubled

State-owned telecommunications company TelOne has increased internet package prices. The price increase is most felt in the bigger data packages with the lower ones not being affected or remaining unchanged.
Here are the TelOne Internet Package Prices which will take effect on the 22nd of February 2022
TelOne residential broadband package prices
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$ Price August 2020
|ZWL$ Price Sept 2021
|New ZWL$ Price
|Home Basic
|10 GB
|12.00
|1 082.00
|1 499.00
|1 499.00
|Home Extra
|15 GB
|14.00
|1 190.00
|1 649.00
|1 649.00
|Home Plus
|30 GB
|22.00
|1 840.00
|2 548.00
|3 300.00
|Home Premier
|60 GB
|37.00
|3 139.00
|4 347.00
|6 200.00
|Home Surfer
|100 GB
|48.00
|4 004.00
|5 440.00
|10 500.00
|Home Boost
|200 GB
|54.00
|4 545.00
|6 295.00
|14 200.00
|Infinity Pro
|500 GB
|79.00
|6 602.00
|9 143.00
|18 500.00
|Intense
|Uncapped (FUP)
|107.00
|8 983.00
|12 441.00
|20 000.00
TelOne Night package prices
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$ Price August 2020
|ZWL$ Price Sept 2021
|New ZWL$ Price
|Home Basic Night
|15 +15 GB
|16.00
|1 407.00
|1 949.00
|2 050.00
|Home Plus Night
|30 +30 GB
|28.00
|2 381.00
|3 298.00
|4 200.00
|Home Premier Night
|60 + 60 GB
|48.00
|4 004.00
|5 546.00
|7 300.00
New SME broadband packages prices
Uncapped
|Package
|Download Speed
|US$
|ZWL$ Price August 2020
|ZWL$ Price Sept 2021
|New ZWL$ Price
|Infinity Supreme
|20 Mbps
|134.00
|11 255.00
|15 588.00
|23 300.00
|Intense Extra
|50 Mbps
|180.00
|15 043.00
|20 835.00
|33 000.00
New TelOne Blaze LTE packages prices
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$ Price August 2020
|ZWL$ Price Sept 2021
|New ZWL$ Price
|Blaze Lite
|8GB
|11.00
|974.00
|1 349.00
|1 349.00
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|18.00
|1,515.00
|2 098.00
|2 098.00
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|18.00
|1,948.00
|2 698.00
|2 698.00
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|29.00
|3,129.00
|4 347.00
|4 347.00
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|44.00
|4,762.00
|6 595.00
|9 300.00
|Blaze Supernova
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|87.00
|9,416.00
|13 041.00
|18 500.00
Interestingly enough there was no mention of the 10% Excise Duty that competitor ZOL announced yesterday. Was TelOne already charging it all this time? Or is this internet package price increase in response to the 10% internet tax?
You should also read
- Full Text: TelOne Chairman’s remarks at 7th TelOne Learning Centre Graduation
- TelOne is using locally assembled devices at new customer experience centre
- ZOL pokes fun at TelOne over best provider poll on Twitter
- Full Text: In a shock move TelOne suspends their Data rollover facility
- TelOne vs ZOL: ZOL ads troll TelOne over suspension of rollover data
2 thoughts on “New TelOne internet package prices; some large data caps almost doubled”
Zim data ma1
10% tax pfee