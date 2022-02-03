Telecel Zimbabwe has announced on Twitter that it has sorted out the intermittent service disruption that the mobile network operator was facing this week.
Telecel would like to inform you that our network has been restored. We thank you for your patience and any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted.Telecel on Twitter
Earlier this week the MNO said that customers were failing to make calls due to “expired software on the main Mobile Switching Controller (MSC). The software has since been renewed. However, the network is still having call control rejections“. Telecel has since solved the issue with its vendor Huawei and service is now restored.
7 thoughts on “Telecel says it has sorted out the intermittent service disruption”
Kwasara Africom, its been down for weeks now no communication whatsoever
This shows that your tech news had an impact in our lives Telecel sorted out the intermittent service disruption quickly after that publication. Keep on doing this although it is risk …. Put more pressure on Africom also
Hahaha 😂😂😂😂 i like the part it is risk.
😅The timing was just too perfect. It forced them to show proof of life!
Offcourse they had no option but to prove they still exists. Kutonzi wafa iwee uchiri kufemera mudundundu unokwakuka neupenyu kunge telecel .
Powertel went as well