Telecel says it has sorted out the intermittent service disruption

Telecel Zimbabwe has announced on Twitter that it has sorted out the intermittent service disruption that the mobile network operator was facing this week.

Telecel would like to inform you that our network has been restored. We thank you for your patience and any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted. Telecel on Twitter

Earlier this week the MNO said that customers were failing to make calls due to “expired software on the main Mobile Switching Controller (MSC). The software has since been renewed. However, the network is still having call control rejections“. Telecel has since solved the issue with its vendor Huawei and service is now restored.