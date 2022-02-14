Telecel is giving loyal customers 30 free call minutes

Telecel Zimbabwe has a loyalty program, unlike anything we have seen in recent memory. The countries smallest mobile network operator (MNO) is giving its staunch customers 30 free minutes in a promotion called MaMinutes eMonaz.

“To our loyal subscribers, you will be awarded 30 minutes free Telecel to Telecel voice calls in the next coming days. Hurry-up and get calling for free, so Go ahead and tell someone with your MaMinutes eMonaz! T&C’s apply.” Telecel On Twitter

According to Telecel’s Chief Executive Office, Angeline Vere, this brief window is there to thank those customers who have stuck with the mobile network operator.

“In this month of showing each other love and kindness, we give you 30 minutes free Telecel to Telecel

voice calls. Whether you want to make a business call, talk to family or just for the sake of calling, Telecel gives you 30 minutes free talk time.” Angeline Vere, Telecel CEO

The terms and conditions are that Telecel subscribers will be awarded 30 on-net minutes (Telecel-to-Telecel) every day from the 12th of February 2022 to the 22nd of February 2022. Minutes will be available between 6 am and 8 am every day. Only prepaid customers are the beneficiaries of this program and the MaMinutes eMonaz will not accumulate. This means if you don’t use them, you’ll lose them.

Personally pretty impressed by this move by Telecel, 30 minutes is a lot to just give away daily for free even if they are just on-net calls. I imagine that this will also be targeted at attracting new subscribers, it will be interesting to see if it works in bringing new customers.

