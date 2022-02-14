Techzim

US$1,000 up for grabs for anyone with election process solutions

Election Process Hackathon Content ZW

Content ZW has another event on the cards, after the content creators startup week that was held last year. This one is for anyone with solutions to improve the election process.

“Do you like building solutions? Have ideas on how to share and innovate around the election processes. Are you aged between 18-35 years residing in and around Harare? Apply on the link to take part in our coming Hackathon and stand a chance to win USD1,000.”

Content ZW via Twitter

The only requirements for entry are that you are aged between 18-35 years and live in Harare.

Applications close on the 16th of February 2022 and you can find the application form with the link below.

Content ZW Hackathon Application

