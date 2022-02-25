US$800 for 80GB, NetOne’s new One Fi prices are killing its MiFi use case

I am still reeling from NetOne’s new One Fi bundle prices… What possible justification can there be that a mobile network operator is charging tens of thousands of dollars more than internet service providers (ISPs) for similar packages and even more than uncapped packages?
$99,000 for 80 GB?! NetOne’s new data prices (February 2022)
Here’s a straight-up comparison of what NetOne is offering for its One Fi packages in contrast to the other mobile network operators Econet and Telecel.
NetOne vs Econet vs Telecel
|NetOne One Fi
|Econet Private WiFi
|Telecel Home Wi-Fi
|10GB – ZWL$16 250
|8GB – ZWL$4 320
|5GB – ZWL$3 000
|25GB – ZWL$40 700
|15GB – ZWL$6 600
|10GB – ZWL$5 500
|50GB – ZWL$81 400
|25GB – ZWL$ 7 860
|20GB – ZWL$6 500
|80GB – ZWL$99 000
|50GB – ZWL$12 000
|50GB – ZWL$11 000
|75GB – ZWL$13 000
As you can see it’s not even close… NetOne is orders of magnitude more expensive in these packages than its competitors. What has raised alarm on social media is that the other mobile network operators will take this same course of action because no data bundle price increase is done in Zimbabwe without the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s say so.
This means that there might be a new special arrangement for these mobile “wi-fi” packages from the regulator. However, even if that is the case, the situation is a lot worse when you look at what ISPs are charging for sim-based internet services.
NetOne vs Telco vs ZOL Wibroniks
|ZOL Wibroniks (ZWL$)
|NetOne One Fi
|Telco WiMax
|2GB – 465
|10GB – ZWL$16 250
|42GB – ZWL$3 597
|3GB – 814
|25GB – ZWL$40 700
|70GB – ZWL$7 939
|5GB – 2,209
|50GB – ZWL$81 400
|95GB – ZWL$11 762
|10GB – 3,023
|80GB – ZWL$99 000
|165GB – ZWL$17 349
|15GB – 3,837
|210GB – ZWL$22 550
|20GB – 4,302
|25GB – 5,232
|30GB – 6,394
|60GB – 9,534
|100GB – 12,790
Utande’s uncapped LTE can even be put into this conversation because their prices in USD are far more palatable than NetOne’s One Fi. As we said earlier this morning NetOne’s prices by the auction-rate are ridiculous… The biggest package of 80GB for ZWL$99,000 is about US$798.39 at the official rate as of the 22nd of February 2022.
So even if you factor in installation costs, you are far better off (for the moment) going to ZOL, Utande or Telco to get their LTE or sim-based services.
The domino effect…
It’s hard not to revisit that fear that the other mobile network operators (Telecel and Econet) might follow this route because as earlier mentioned, this price hike would have had to go through POTRAZ. If that is indeed the case and nothing changes with the ISPs, then all of them would in effect have priced everyone out of the market when it comes to MiFi or home internet usage.
This would be strange because MiFi routers are sought after as they offer a low barrier to entry for internet services. You don’t have to go through an extraneous connection process, it’s all plug and play and you can carry the router where ever you want as long as there is adequate network coverage.
Moreover, in the wake of remote work and e-learning, this would be a major step back for the MNOs because who is making enough to be able to afford nearly US$800 for 80GB.
Chaora chinhu ichi,
Not unexpected! You have the same useless lot back at the helm, no thanks to vote rigging and voter indifference, along with the fact that zpf want full control of what you see and hear on the internet! Remember what most of you voted for, as far back as 1985, with little or no protest, and that’s why you’re where you are now! There’s also no sign of ANY improvement on the horizon either…
I think it’s too early to compare. Econet is raising prices soon.
It has to be a typing error, that’s the only logical explanation
I am curious to see what happens to those who bought data despite the price hike when they find out its a typo.
Good move by Netone, increase prices so that people complain about how expensive life is becoming because of Zanu PF ,even their salaries cannot afford the prices, Zanu PF will definitely loose as more companies hike prices,kwasara ana OK and TM to increase bread price to ZWL600
Even Nyaradzo Policies will increase prices 1 March, I was paying ZWL 974 now I will be paying ZWL 4297.
Stifling access to information vakaona live streaming yakaitwa nevanhu paYellow sunday….
How good is the Zol network? Am I able to stream online?
What the actual f***! It’s like they are coordinating with Russia, invading our pockets while Ukraine gets wrecked!
You mean 1GB is worth $10 hauwa POTRAZ is useless
What the actual f! It’s like they are coordinating with Russia, invading our pockets while Ukraine gets wrecked!
Who else think this has something to do with social media influence on Zim politics 🤣🤣🤣
i think its time to ditch Netone until they get back to their senses
How good is the Zol network when it comes to live streaming?
Ladies and gentlemen 🐱 welcome to Zimbabwe where data prices are climbing steeply and seems to be on Autopilot
So it was Netone’s turn this time around? 🤔
Econet nd Netone seem to take turns in raising prices. Last time it was Econet that raised prices first and then all the hatred on social networks and media was directed at them, whilst Netone was silent nd then NetOne quietly raised their own prices 2 weeks later.
It’s been the norm for a long time now. It’s just Netone’s turn this time around.
And you can be sure that they got the blessing of POTRAZ and whoever else is charge approving price increases, so there is no chance of a rollback back to old prices.
A civil servant can only afford 10 gig of net1 data
Zviri pachena. We are making too much “noise” on Social media hence the move. Forget about Portraz.
Chisi hachiyeri musi wacharimwa!
I bet POTRAZ didn’t even have much of a say on this hike
This is the chance for competitors to swoop up all Netone customers in its apopemptic era and offer reasonable prices cause this makes customers apoplectic.