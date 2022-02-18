ZINARA releases new vehicle licencing fees

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) today published the new vehicle licencing fees as was stated in Statutory Instrument (SI) 29 of 2022.

Statutory Instrument 29 of 2022.



CAP. 13:14 Vehicle Registration and licensing (Amendment) Regulations. 2022 (No. 23)



It is hererby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development has in terms of Section 52 of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) made the following regulations:—

1. These regulations may he cited as the Vehicle Registration and licensing (Amendment) Regulations. 2022 (No. 23).

2. Part II of the Third Schedule to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Regulations. 1999 published in Statutory Instrument 427 of 1999. is repealed and the following is substituted—