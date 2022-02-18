Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisementBuy on the internet with no data. Free internet
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

ZINARA releases new vehicle licencing fees

Posted on by Staff Writer
ZINARA Tollgate licencing fee vehicle

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) today published the new vehicle licencing fees as was stated in Statutory Instrument (SI) 29 of 2022.

Statutory Instrument 29 of 2022.


CAP. 13:14 Vehicle Registration and licensing (Amendment) Regulations. 2022 (No. 23)


It is hererby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development has in terms of Section 52 of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) made the following regulations:—

1. These regulations may he cited as the Vehicle Registration and licensing (Amendment) Regulations. 2022 (No. 23).

2. Part II of the Third Schedule to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Regulations. 1999 published in Statutory Instrument 427 of 1999. is repealed and the following is substituted—

ZINARA on Twitter

New ZINARA vehicle licencing fees

NET MASS4 Months (ZWLS)6 Months (ZWL$)8 Months (ZWL$)12 Months (ZWL$)
Up 500kg3 2404 8606 4809 720
1 501kg to 2 250kg4 5906 8859 18013 770
2 251kg to 3 000kg5 4008 10010 80016 200
3 00lkg to 3 750kg10 80016 20021 60032 400
3 751kg to 4250kg13 50020 25027 00040 500
4 251kg to 5 000kg16 20024 30032 40048 600
5001kg to 5 750kg18 00027 00036 00054 000
5 751kg to 6 250kg18 90028 35037 80056 700
6250kg to 7000kg21 60032 40043 20064 800
7001kg to 7750kg23 22034 83046 44069 660
7751kg to 9 250kg24 84037 26049 68074 520
NET MASS4 Months (ZWL$)6 Months (ZWL$)8 Months (ZWL$)12 Months (ZWL$)
9251kg to 10 000kg26 64039 96053 28079 920
10001kg to 10750kg35 55053 32571 100106 650
10 751kg and above54 00081 000108 000162 000″

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).