ZOL Zimbabwe, soon to be Liquid Home, has announced that the rebranding exercise will be coupled with a 10% Excise Duty or tax across all internet and VOIP packages.
As a result of the regulatory changes, ZOL Zimbabwe is required to levy a 10% Excise duty across all internet and VoIP packages effective 1 March 2022. For more information on how this affects your current package please visit www.zol.co.zw
For those, like me, who are unfamiliar with financial wizardry and the language it comes with. Excise Duty according to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is a tax “levied on specified locally manufactured goods and on provision of specified services in Zimbabwe“.
As far as ZIMRA states on its website the excisable goods are beer and spirits, tobacco products, airtime, vehicles when they change ownership on sale, and “opaque beer powder”. This new 10% tax that was communicated through ZOL will most likely affect other operators like TelOne, Utande, Dandemutande, Africom, Powertel and others offering internet and VOIP.
If my maths is right this means package prices are going up by 10%. This is gravely concerning for Zimbabweans because broadband services are further slipping away from what most can afford.
6 thoughts on “ZOL to start charging 10% tax on internet packages next month!”
Another rip-off by zpf, but that’s not unexpected! They’re control freaks, who will do whatever it takes to restrict or snuff out dissenting voices.
Taxed at every turn but nothing improves. I am exhausted
you and me both dear. They just havent found an easier way yet to tax us for being Zimbos and for oxygen. Oxygen tax coming soon.
It’s like the sight of us enjoying a little respite, advantage or chance is revolting to them.
They already get 15% VAT! Typical zpf greed, but also it’ll start to put internet out of reach for more people, who are more concerned about keeping themselves fed, clothed, housed etc.
Why would we pay 10% Excise duty? Government is already receiving a lot of money from these businesses in the way of 14.5% VAT; 25.5% Income Tax; PAYE; 2% IMT; and 20% from forex income to fund the auction system. Sorry Government but we need a break!