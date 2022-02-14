ZOL to start charging 10% tax on internet packages next month!

ZOL Zimbabwe, soon to be Liquid Home, has announced that the rebranding exercise will be coupled with a 10% Excise Duty or tax across all internet and VOIP packages.

Dear Valued Customer, As a result of the regulatory changes, ZOL Zimbabwe is required to levy a 10% Excise duty across all internet and VoIP packages effective 1 March 2022. For more information on how this affects your current package please visit www.zol.co.zw We greatly appreciate your business and look forward to your continued support. Regards,

For those, like me, who are unfamiliar with financial wizardry and the language it comes with. Excise Duty according to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is a tax “levied on specified locally manufactured goods and on provision of specified services in Zimbabwe“.

As far as ZIMRA states on its website the excisable goods are beer and spirits, tobacco products, airtime, vehicles when they change ownership on sale, and “opaque beer powder”. This new 10% tax that was communicated through ZOL will most likely affect other operators like TelOne, Utande, Dandemutande, Africom, Powertel and others offering internet and VOIP.

If my maths is right this means package prices are going up by 10%. This is gravely concerning for Zimbabweans because broadband services are further slipping away from what most can afford.

