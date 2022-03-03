75% of funded African startups have no black cofounder. That and more on African venture capital space with Mark Kleyner (Dream VC)

On this episode of Technikari, we were joined by Dream VC cofounder Mark Kleyner. We talked about venture capital, angel investing and all things funding. Mark and Dream VC are not your typical VC outfit. Unlike those you know, their focus is on Africa, just like Transsion.

Mark shares his view on the good, the bad and the ugly of the venture capital industry in Africa. For example, you have heard that in the last decade, over 75% of the African startups that received funding had no black cofounder. We discuss what’s going on there and more.

What Mark and Dream VC are doing in this space is unique. Dream VC is an investor accelerator, meaning they are producing venture capitalists and Mark explains exactly what that means and how you, yes you, could be a part of this. Why should foreign investors enjoy all the benefits when African startups like Flutterwave succeed? Dream VC seeks to produce African investors who invest in African startups to change that.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below.

