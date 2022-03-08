Techzim

BancABC is experiencing a “system challenge” with its banking platforms

BancABC has announced that it is facing some system challenges with its banking platforms. The notice posted on BancABC’s Twitter account reads as follows:

IMPORTANT NOTICE:


SYSTEMS CHALLENGE NOTIFICATION


To our Valued Customers,


Please be advised that we are experiencing intermittent service on all of our banking platforms. Efforts are underway to rectify the issue. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

For more information, kindly contact us via: Phone: contactcentrezw@bancabc.co.zw Whatsapp: 086770108439 or 08677008666

BancABC on Twitter

