Being an art entrepreneur in Zim & NFTs: the business of selling beautiful things

On this episode, I was joined by Peter Kaunda the Patron of the Arts at Artillery Gallery in Harare. He shared his experiences in the art scene in Zimbabwe on the business side, the art subscription services Artillery recently launched as well as the struggles of authentication, verification and insurance of art in Zimbabwe.

You can listen, download or watch this episode of Technikari with the links below:

If you are watching on YouTube please hit that like button, share and subscribe. Thanks a million!

You can visit the Artillery Gallery at 72 Second Street Extension, Golden Stairs Nursery, Harare, Zimbabwe and you can also check out their Instagram @artillerytheartgallery

You should also check out these episodes of Technikari

Comrade Fatso talks about how the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill is an existential threat for Non-Governmental Organisations in Zimbabwe. Seeing as Magamba is an NGO, it’s hard not to cast one’s mind back to the time when the City of Harare tried to demolish their HQ at Moto Republik. Now it looks like they are after the business model.

Comrade Fatso vs PVO Bill: they tried to demolish Moto Republik, now coming for business model

NetOne thought they could pull a fast one on Zimbos by setting their One-Fi bundles at a ridiculous price… Imagine having to pay US$800 for 80GB? That’s insane and Zimbabweans swiftly reminded them that they are at our service, not that other way around.

Zimbos put the fear of God into NetOne over the ridiculous data prices

ZOL Zimbabwe (now Liquid Home) announced that it was going to be charging 10% Excise Duty on Internet services and VOIP. Pushing things on to the consumer is a time-honoured tradition in business, however, ZOL isn’t to blame here. The fault lies with the government for making internet services more expensive by pushing a duty that is reserved for unsavoury things onto a utility like the internet.

10% internet tax: the Techzim community has its say

Our conversation with John and Elizabeth Murinye about how to effectively brand your business in Zimbabwe

Wondering why your business’ branding isn’t working? Listen to this…

Shurugwi’s superstar King Kandoro joined us to talk about his Prodigal Son, life in the diaspora and how he chewed his school fees.

Diaspora, Shurugwi, content creation & more with King Kandoro