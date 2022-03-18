The control of information flow by American tech companies during Russia-Ukraine war is scary

We are living in the Information Age. When I first heard that term, I thought it was cute and did not think much about its implications. The past few years, and the first two and half months of 2022 especially, have revealed what the information age really entails.
The information age started in the mid 1900s and “access to and control of information” is the defining characteristic of this age. Some define it as, “an economy primarily based upon information technology.” It is also called the digital age, computer age or new media age.
Access and control of information has always been important throughout history. What changed in the mid 1900s is that new technologies allowed us to do this at a scale never before seen in human history.
Our reliance on this technology that has truly allowed for the global village only grew as the years went by. We take it for granted but it is ridiculous that we can sit through the same lecture with someone 10,000km away. Or that we can browse through ancient texts from different civilizations from the comfort of our homes.
That involves access to information and we are thankful for it. Today, in most of the world, the main cause of ignorance is just unwillingness to learn. The information is readily available with the click of a button. Hence why the United Nations classified internet access as a basic human right.
Access to information has transformed lives, economies and the world at large. However, there is that second and more important aspect of the information age that we love to ignore – control of information.
The control of information
He who owns the medium through which information is shared controls the information. Unfortunately for the world, most of the advancements in information technology came from only a few countries. The United States being chief among those countries.
From the United States army through DARPA coming up with TCP/IP and the ARPANET. To Xerox and its Ethernet protocol, Xerox network system, PARC universal packet and other advancements. American colleges were also integral in the development of the internet.
While players from other countries contributed to the creation of the internet as we know it today, there is no denying the Americans played a significant role. To make it worse for the rest of the world, the American effort was three-pronged – the government, academia and the private sector all played huge roles.
It is no surprise then to find that, decades later, American companies still have a degree of control over the internet.
ISPs
The largest Internet Service Providers (ISPs) own the largest portions of internet infrastructure including network access points, extensive cabling, routers etc.
Top tier ISPs include; the American CenturyLink, Cogent, GTT, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint. And players from other countries like Telia Carrier, NTT, Tata, Singtel, Telecom Italia Sparkle and others.
The other American companies that have control of the internet but are not Tier 1 ISPs are Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. These 4 companies now own about 10% of all submarine cables.
Even when it comes to the work being poured into new age satellite internet, the Americans are at the forefront. We saw Ukraine beg Starlink for satellite internet access after the war disrupted their internet. Facebook (Terragraph) and Google (Taara) are also working on other ways besides cables to provide internet access.
Data centres, server farms, cloud services
Data centres host computing and storage systems to enable the delivery of web services. They are important for the internet as it is today. Like they say, data centers are where cloud computing lives.
American companies Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM are joined by the Chinese Alibaba Cloud to make the top five cloud providers in the world.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google now account for more than 50 percent of the world’s largest data centers across the globe. Talk about dominance.
Of the other largest data centre companies in the world, you will find that most are American.
Internet services themselves
Here is where we actually interact with the internet. There is yet more American dominance here. Everything from Google Search, Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, Zoom, WhatsApp and almost all of the other popular services have an American company behind them.
It extends to the operating systems on our machines; Android, iOS, Linux, Windows and Mac are all American. Even the browsers we use to access the internet services are American, with most of us using Chrome and Safari which have around 88% of mobile browser market share and 82% for the desktop.
As you can see, we are at the mercy of the Americans. As Russia found out the hard way. We cannot even keep track with all the companies cutting Russia off from vital services. See this article on some of the actions most of the American companies have voluntarily taken to protest the Ukraine invasion.
The information war
One particular sub-war we are seeing is that of information. For years we have observed the big tech companies in the US flex their power to control what can or cannot be said on their platforms.
Their politicians pressured them into censoring viewpoints they didn’t like and Big Tech resisted for a while but then caved and proceeded to go beyond where we thought the line would be.
It all started with Donald Trump running for president and freaking out liberals. Many felt he used social media to win the election and fought to make sure that never happened again. That same Trump is now in social media purgatory, cut off from all the major social networks.
That was the first major incident of Big Tech stretching their terms and conditions to control what can be said on their platforms. In the years since, words like misinformation, disinformation, fake news, dangerous etc. have been abused to shut down certain arguments.
As a result, moderators at these American companies hold the power to steer conversation in a certain direction. A simple misinformation label is enough to severely choke a message out. This practice of shutting down one side of the conversation is now in full display in Russia.
No Russian perspective on Russia-Ukraine conflict can be shared
What history teaches us is that we need to know the motivations and rationale of those we disagree with. To this day, we still study who Hitler was and what drove him to the actions he took. We try to understand how he saw the world and then critique his viewpoints.
Let the bad ideas be shared publicly so that all can see how ridiculous they are.
No such thing is allowed today about Russia. On YouTube, even a documentary on Ukraine-Russia relations from years back was flagged. Why, you ask? The documentary shows that this current conflict is not in black and white. There are nuances to the issue that even some in the West were talking about years back. Especially the US and NATO’s role in the tensions.
The Americans fear that if people hear Russia’s side of the story, they might sympathise with them. The story has to be Russia bad, Putin bad, Ukraine good. Note that this could be the case or it could not. In either case, even if people heard Russia’s side of the story, very few would support the invasion of Ukraine and the lives that have been lost.
We’re reminded of “it’s mostly a peaceful protest” whilst a building was ablaze in the background.
Even with that being the case, the American companies that control the flow of information won’t let you hear what Russia has to say. RT, Sputnik and all Russian sources have been crippled. Try to visit RT’s YouTube channel and you will be told it’s no longer available in your country. Never mind that you are Zimbabwean and only want to know what both sides are reporting about what’s going on so you can get a better picture of where the war is.
The Americans are controlling the narrative. We hear that Russia’s army has been embarrassing itself and Putin may be forced to negotiate as they are unlikely to achieve whatever it is they wanted to achieve. See, we don’t even really know what Putin hopes to achieve, the Americans don’t think we should know. All we need to know is that Putin is a bad bad man.
The Russian media has been reporting the opposite of the narrative we are being fed. They are talking about the war effort going well. Of course, such news has been labeled propaganda. Is it though? We all hope that’s the case but we just don’t know. We could be crossing our fingers thinking the war is close to concluding when it’s just getting started. That’s what sucks when one side of the story is suppressed, we are left wondering what the truth really is.
I fear for Zimbabwe
Russia is a powerful country and yet the tech sanctions have damn near brought it down. If Zimbabwe was ever cut off like Russia was, we would have completely collapsed already. In all this we are reminded that when we rely on any outsider for anything we are vulnerable. That’s the disadvantage of the one world village dream.
We are but cogs on the world stage, completely at the mercy of the nations that control even a simple messaging app like WhatsApp. Therefore after this war is over, I hope all countries that are not strong US allies realise that that they need to reduce the risk posed by our reliance on American controlled technologies.
We shall look at Zimbabwe’s chances should American Big Tech cut us off. I don’t fancy our chances.
11 thoughts on “The control of information flow by American tech companies during Russia-Ukraine war is scary”
Thanks for your article but War is wrong and this is 2022. Can you feel what it is like for all those families in Ukraine and Russia who have lost their loved ones? Thousands of lives lost on both sides. War is wrong no matter who wages it.
And Big tech is not just USA. China also has Big tech companies. The Big 9 -Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba, Microsoft, IBM and Apple
Can you feel what it is like for the Russians. A group of mercenaries (NATO) who were formed to “defend” against the Soviet Union, where now piling nuclear weapons and bio weapons on its boarders. The same NATO that refused Putin’s offer to join NATO. The same NATO that signed an agreement saying they will not expand eastward from then Western Germany. The same NATO that has a history of pillaging middle Eastern, African countries and South American ones. I would be concerned too. Wouldn’t you.
The truth is people are so used to people fed the false narrative that European people are the good guys and they do no wrong. News flash Russia is the only “European” country which did not partake in the slave trade or the colonization of Africa. And remember when the Americans where fighting the Nazis, they where also lynching black people back at home concurrently. Even black soldiers in the same army fighting the Nazis where not treated the same or paid the same. Black people who believe all that western propaganda should be ashamed of yourselves. You are humiliating your ancestors. You are a disgrace to African pride. American law enforcement are busy performing target practice of our black brothers. The Ukrainians are busy forcing our students to fight in a war they know nothing about. And they were not even letting black people board trains. Yet here you are busy singing to the tune of the slave master. Black people like you disgust me. When will you wake up and open your eyes!!!
Ahh, Slaves and the Slave Trade, what a cheap way to win an argument. Can you use only facts relevant to the Russo-Ukraine conflict though? That’d be the pragmatic way to go about it.
Are you dumb. I just said NATO was stockpiling nuclear weapons on Russian boarders after signing an agreement saying they will not expand eastward. Russia ask them not to allow Ukraine to join NATO. They refuse and continue making bio weapons next door to Russia. Russia gets uncomfortable and annexes Ukraine the same way it did Crimea, or its in the process anyway.
I agree Fungai, war is terrible. We all wish they had resolved their differences before resorting to this course of action. As you said, lives have been lost on both sides and the Russians knew that lives would be lost when they invaded. So, why were they adamant to go through with that, knowing the consequences – on human lives at least? The reason can’t be Putin = Bad and irrational. If we are to learn from this we need to have a nuanced discussion about the situation.
That’s proving hard to do because those that can control the narrative simply won’t let us hear what the Russians are saying. So, the problem is how the war is being covered. One side has the support of the West and no other analysis is allowed. How can we avoid the same in the future if all we are allowed to know is that Putin is a madman?
And yes, big tech is not just USA but it’s mostly USA. When it comes to social media, which has become de facto media, China is not really a global player. The platforms that the rest of the world uses are mostly American. China is focused on its own over a billion citizens. So, in this information war, Twitter becomes bigger than Tencent.
HERE’S THE RUSSIAN SIDE OF IT:
I’m an insecure little bitch bully who can’t handle my significantly weaker former victims teaming up with rival superpowers so I had to make little Ukraine mine by force before she got out of my reach by joining the other guys.
The objectivity is just oozing from this one. But yeah, that’s one way to put it. Or it could be similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis when the USA freaked out when Russia deployed ballistic missiles in Cuba. It was understandable that the USA freaked out. Nobody wants an adversary setting up shop in striking distance. So, the nuance to the Russia-Ukraine war is the perceived threat of Ukraine joining NATO to the Russians.
Who wouldn’t be insecure? And before someone cries out, this is in no way support of the invasion. It’s simply trying to objectively understand what led us here.
This article deserves a standing innovation. It is done ✅ quite well . It’s all propaganda through out these social media companies.The real story is behind the curtain.thanks leanard Sengere for the arty
The suppression of one side of the story sucks. It actually works against the suppressors. When we see someone being silenced we subconsciously (or consciously at times) assume they must have some truth that the powers that be cannot stand. By silencing the Russian side, we all wonder what it is they are afraid we will hear. So, whether or not Russia’s position is reasonable, a significant number of people will believe it has to be.
They should just let us hear whatever it is, after all the West claims it’s all gibberish.
Control of information is a tool which even those who do not own medium of communication use to gain control. An international law should be put down to censor those countries who throttle the internet or deny their people internet access when their interests are threatened. With all the technological advancements, Russia should by now have had rivals to the American ICT giants, and even a rival to the internet. There are very bright minds in Russia who have been very good at producing cracks, hacks and some of the most difficult computer viruses and antiviruses.
You’re right there. Russia should have followed China’s playbook. Do whatever it takes to have your own ICT giants. This being a global world and the internet being a collaborative effort, you will still be vulnerable but not to the extent that Russia proved to be.
Russian hackers and programmers are extremely skilled. Russia should have enabled a proper industry to sprout up. Not to rely on Western solutions.
Now one looks at the dismantling of Huawei by the US under a new light. China’s efforts to exert control over the internet and internet infrastructure has been met with resistance from the US. They know that this power is almost as good as nuclear power in today’s world, after all nuclear only works as a deterrent, you can’t really use it willy nilly.