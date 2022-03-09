Econet employee defrauds company of $4 million in juice card heist

When it rains it pours for Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. In January this year, two (former) employees from the country’s biggest mobile network operator (MNO) were given a combined nine years for defrauding the company of ZWL$20 million and now there is a new report of another employee who defrauded Econet of ZWL$4 million in a juice card heist.

According to a report by The Herald, Tatenda Simende, a sales consultant in charge of dispatching bulk airtime at Joina City, made a transaction to a company called SpellbBound Electronics worth ZWL$1 million in June last year. He then went on to enter the proof of payment (POP) from that transaction as another payment to Econet in his end of day reporting.

From what the prosecution said in the report by The Herald he then used that fudged POP to buy an equivalent amount in scratch cards. In July 2021, he allegedly did the same thing with another proof of payment but this time bought physical recharge cards worth just under ZWL$3 million.

This whole affair was found out in January when Econet did a bank reconciliation and saw the discrepancy. According to a report by Newsday, none of the funds from both transactions were recovered which puts the total at just under ZWL$4 million.

