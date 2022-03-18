It’s not you, BancABC is experiencing yet another ‘systems challenge’

No, you’re not reading the notice from 10 days ago and this isn’t déjà vu. Indeed, BancABC has announced that it is facing another systems challenge. The notice posted on their twitter account reads as follows:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: SYSTEMS CHALLENGE To our Valued Customers, Please note that we have been experiencing intermittent service across our channels. Whilst most transactions remain unaffected, some customers may experience timeouts and failures on some platforms when transacting. The challenge is receiving our highest attention and we expect full restoration of services as soon as possible. The inconvenience caused by this instability is sincerely regretted. For more information, kindly contact us via: Phone: contactcentrezw@bancabc.co.zw Whatsapp: 086770108439 or 08677008666 BancABC on Twitter

Worrying frequency of BancABC systems challenges

It is never a good thing for a bank to experience systems challenges that impede customers’ ability to transact. I should know, I once missed a fees deadline because of that. It’s worse for the bank and its customers when the challenges happen more frequently. In BancABC’s case, a systems challenge only 10 days after another one is not a good look. Regardless of how few are affected because those are individuals who might have pressing business.

Late last year, BancABC had that whole VISA card services fiasco for which the CEO had to apologise. I can’t imagine he is too pleased with what’s becoming more frequent service disruptions for which he might have to apologise.

We should however note that some banks just don’t communicate that there’s something wrong. So those that do report this may appear to be facing more challenges than others. So, although the systems challenges themselves are bad, we cannot fault BancABC for telling it like it is.

Early this year, BancABC was down for an entire weekend for scheduled system maintenance. Could that maintenance be to blame for these frequent systems challenges? Could be. After all we saw Steward Bank’s service suffer for a long time after some systems upgrades.

I hope it doesn’t get to that, for BancABC’s customers’ sake.