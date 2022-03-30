[Update] Liquid Home (ZOL) is down

If you are a Liquid Home customer I am pretty sure you have restarted your router countless ties with no luck and even tried to check your balance thinking you are out of data. You are not alone. Liquid Home is facing network challenges that have been caused by a fiber cut on their link between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

PUBLIC NOTICE .



We are currently experiencing a degraded service due to a fibre break between Zimbabwe and South Africa. Our engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible.



We apologise for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rHFKB4i8fD — Liquid Home Zimbabwe (@liquidhomezim) March 30, 2022

This outage has reduced Liquid Home’s international bandwidth by 50% and resulting in the poor speeds Liquid Home subscribers are currently facing. The fiber cut itself occured about 17km from the Beitbridge boarder in South Africa and sources say the issue should be resolved in about 2 to 4 hours.

This is now too common

These fiber breaks are now a bit too common. In 2018 Liquid Home (ZOL) suffered another fiber break that crippled it’s internet service. Just a year before that in 2017, Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid Telecom) suffered another major fiber break in Limpopo South Africa after a farmer there ploughed it with their tractor.

One would think there are sufficient measures put in place to ensure trunk links of that order are safeguarded from such simple looking disruptions. It’s best to always have options in Zimbabwe and if you are not sure what other home internet options are available out there you can check out this comparison we did of Liquid Home, Telco and TelOne.

[Update] Some progress made

Liquid says that the “fibre has been spliced and the links are now up as at 13:55hrs.” As a result, they say “services have restored to normal.”

It’s not quite back to normal in our experience but who knows, there could be a different problem not tied to the fibre cut.

To the Liquid Home customers out there, how is the service right now? Did it ‘restore to normal’ or at least improve from around 2pm?

