TECHNIKARI: This local entrepreneur wants you to make money selling domains & web hosting

On this episode of Technikari, I was joined by Privilege Nyauta, the founder and CEO of a local web hosting service called PnrHost which has a subsidiary called Resellme, a platform that allows anyone to sell domains and web hosting to businesses and individuals.

The latter is the more interesting product, in my opinion, because it fits with the digital migration we have seen over the last couple of pandemic hit years. Everyone wants to go online and set up a store, or a virtual presence for their business.

According to Privilege, Resellme already has over 1000 agents who are selling domains to their clients. So to find out more about it we went over the benefits and drawbacks of the platform, how someone can get onboard as well as what lies in the future.

You can listen to or download this episode of Technikari with Privilege from Resellme with the player below

