You can now book e-passport applications online. Here’s how you do it

Online e-passport applications are here! Well, not exactly… The express e-passport portal/centre is now up and running but it appears that it is only there for booking appointments according to a report by The Sunday Mail.

“The main purpose of the Express Centre is to bring convenience to those who need emergency passports. There are a lot of people that might be working but their time is limited, so they can simply book a time and get the passports at their earliest time of convenience.” Terence Mutemararo, Express Passport Office Manager

The primary reason for this platform is to allow people who are in need of emergency or express e-passports a method to do so online. The goal appears to be reducing congestion and wait times at the Civil Registry Building. So if you are in need of an express e-passport, all you need to do is visit expresscentrezw.com.

Making a booking for an express e-passport online

The website gives you options for the location of e-passport offices (where there is only one for the moment in Harare) as well as contact information and fees. To book an appointment at the Civil Registry Building online for an express e-passport, you’ll need to click “Book Now”

You’ll then be given a list of time slots for the day. And after selecting one of them you’ll then need to enter your name, email address and phone number.

According to Express Passport Office Manager Terence Mutemararo, they can serve 20 people every 20 minutes if the booths are manned to capacity. Additionally, Acting Registrar-General Henry Machiri (in the same report by The Sunday Mail) said that e-passports applications and issuing will be available in all the country’s ten provinces by the end of June this year.

Bulawayo is the closest with Machiri saying “In terms of Bulawayo, the Technicians are working flat-out and before the end of this month Bulawayo will be issuing e-passports“.

Express e-passport requirements:

Your ID

Original Birth Certificate

Old or expiring passport if you have one

Application fee US$220.00

Passport will be out in 48-hours

Are e-passports another one of those things that are only being done because we are getting into election season? If the government was struggling with conventional passports do we have the materials and suppliers to meet the tsunami applications for these new and complicated e-passports? You can play or download the episode of Technikari where we discussed e-passports with the player below or by clicking the link here