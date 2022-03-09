The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has in a statement said that its token purchase platform is going under maintenance this evening. This latest fix up follows what has almost become a tradition at the turn of the year when ZESA does some work on its token purchase platform.
If you are running out of Units you can purchase your ZESA tokens using Techzim Market’s *405# USSD or the zero-rated (for Econet Subscribers) Market App. You can download the app on the Google Play Store (link here) or the APK with the link here
The statement from ZESA on the scheduled maintenance reads as follows:
NOTICE ON THE UNAVAILABILITY OF THE PREPAID ELECTRICITY VENDING SYSTEM DUE TO EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE
ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), is going to be carrying out an emergency maintenance exercise on the Prepayment System. The exercise is starting on the 9th of March 2022 at 2200hrs to 10th March 2022 at 0700hrs. The prepayment system will not be available during this period.
The maintenance is meant to ensure the integrity and reliability of the prepaid electricity vending system for continued efficient service delivery. The power utility advises customers to purchase adequate electricity to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period.
ZESA Holdings via Twitter
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.
One thought on “ZESA’s token platform is going to be down TONIGHT, buy your units early”
I guess we can call this an improvement, unlike their brain dead habit but they used to have of doing system maintenance during the last few days of the month right into first 4 days of the month.
Which was coincidentally when most people in the country bought their tokens.
So this likely means that we will be getting another price increase. This is the routine. There is a a system maintenance and then the price of electricity goes up. One always follows the other.